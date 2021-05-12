Log in
    002996   CNE1000046H8

CHONGQING SHUNBO ALUMINUM CO.,LTD.

(002996)
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange - 05/11
21.05 CNY   -6.53%
11:24aCHONGQING SHUNBO ALUMINUM  : China's Chongqing Shunbo eyes $868 million aluminium base in Anhui
RE
Chongqing Shunbo Aluminum : China's Chongqing Shunbo eyes $868 million aluminium base in Anhui

05/12/2021 | 11:24am EDT
(Reuters) - China's Chongqing Shunbo Aluminum Co, a maker of recycled aluminium products, said on Wednesday it planned to build a 5.6 billion yuan ($868.45 million) production base in the country's eastern Anhui province.

China, the world's biggest producer and consumer of aluminium, is seeking to recycle more of the metal to cut its environmental footprint and reduce emissions from the energy-intensive smelting sector.

In a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Shunbo said it signed an agreement with Bowang district in the city of Maanshan to build a project with annual output of 400,000 tonnes of "green aluminium," as well as 300,000 tonnes of slab and 200,000 tonnes of aluminium bar.

Other aluminium products such as plate and foil can also be processed, it added.

The first phase will be put into operation in 2023 and production from the second phase is planned to start by the end of 2025, Shunbo said, without specifying the capacity of each phase.

($1 = 6.4483 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 515 M 700 M 700 M
Net income 2020 218 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 41,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 136 M 1 421 M 1 417 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 994
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart CHONGQING SHUNBO ALUMINUM CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Shunbo Aluminum Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING SHUNBO ALUMINUM CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 20,81 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zeng Chao Wang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Lu Tao Lv Financial Director
Zhen Jian Wang Chairman
Le Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yao Tang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING SHUNBO ALUMINUM CO.,LTD.29.38%1 437
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED92.39%16 017
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED73.36%14 271
NORSK HYDRO ASA39.54%13 820
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED66.82%12 512
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY54.57%11 188