Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300122   CNE100000V20

CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

(300122)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster

06/09/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Chinese researchers plan to study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics as a booster shot for people who have already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial registration data showed.

China has not yet approved mixing doses of different vaccines using different technologies, but the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in April the country was considering it as a way of boosting vaccine efficacy.

Five out of the seven vaccines used in China's inoculation campaign are inactivated, meaning they use a coronavirus that cannot replicate in human cells. These include the Sinovac shot and two vaccines from Sinopharm.

CanSinoBIO's shot uses a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus protein into the body.

A total of 300 healthy adults aged 18-59 years will be recruited for the trial.

Some participants who have received either one or two doses of inactivated vaccine will receive a booster shot from CanSinoBIO. The rest will be given the Sinovac vaccine as a booster for comparison.

The trial, which is currently recruiting participants, is sponsored by disease control authorities in the eastern province of Jiangsu, according to the clinical trial registration data on ClinicalTrials.gov, which is maintained by a department under the National Institute of Health of the United States.

The disease control authorities in Jiangsu are also running a trial that mixes doses produced by CanSinoBIO and a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. 7.81% 345 End-of-day quote.95.47%
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. 5.97% 188.2 End-of-day quote.27.24%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. 4.90% 27.85 End-of-day quote.47.67%
SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. -0.31% 6.47 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
06:38aChina to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster
RE
05/06Shares of China vaccine makers slump on U.S. waiver support
RE
04/19CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS : China trials mixing of CanSinoBIO's and Z..
RE
03/15CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS : China IMCAS's COVID-19 vaccine obtained e..
RE
02/02Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine remained active against S.Africa variant, effect..
RE
2020China's CAS COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response in mid-stage tests
RE
2020MY E G SERVICES  : MyEG Services Partners With Anhui Zhifei Longcom for Covid-19..
MT
2020Hong Kong stocks end higher as investors bet on vaccine progress
RE
2020China stocks end lower after U.S. House clears delisting bill
RE
2020China stocks falter as U.S. House clears delisting bill
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 117 M 4 086 M 4 086 M
Net income 2021 7 311 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
Net cash 2021 7 659 M 1 198 M 1 198 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,9x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 299 B 46 741 M 46 803 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 8,76x
Nbr of Employees 3 380
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 219,11 CNY
Last Close Price 186,98 CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ren Sheng Jiang Chairman & General Manager
Zhen Jing Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Yu Qin Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Xin Rong Zhang Independent Director
Bao Kui Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.27.24%46 741
CSL LIMITED3.32%103 976
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.16.34%65 002
BIOGEN INC.61.47%59 525
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.1.94%50 671
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.04%39 034