China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - Chinese researchers plan to
study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics
as a booster shot for people who have
already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial
registration data showed.
China has not yet approved mixing doses of different
vaccines using different technologies, but the director of the
Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said in April
the country was considering it as a way of boosting vaccine
efficacy.
Five out of the seven vaccines used in China's inoculation
campaign are inactivated, meaning they use a coronavirus that
cannot replicate in human cells. These include the Sinovac shot
and two vaccines from Sinopharm.
CanSinoBIO's shot uses a modified common cold virus known as
adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the
coronavirus protein into the body.
A total of 300 healthy adults aged 18-59 years will be
recruited for the trial.
Some participants who have received either one or two doses
of inactivated vaccine will receive a booster shot from
CanSinoBIO. The rest will be given the Sinovac vaccine as a
booster for comparison.
The trial, which is currently recruiting participants, is
sponsored by disease control authorities in the eastern province
of Jiangsu, according to the clinical trial registration data on
ClinicalTrials.gov, which is maintained by a department under
the National Institute of Health of the United States.
The disease control authorities in Jiangsu are also running
a trial that mixes doses produced by CanSinoBIO and a unit of
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products.
