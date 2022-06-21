Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    300122   CNE100000V20

CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.

(300122)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
103.69 CNY   +6.71%
12:09aSome Omicron sub-variants escaping antibodies from Sinopharm shot -Chinese study
RE
05/23Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/05UBS Adjusts Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' Price Target to 163 Yuan From 175 Yuan, Keeps at Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Some Omicron sub-variants escaping antibodies from Sinopharm shot -Chinese study

06/21/2022 | 12:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - A small Chinese study detailed in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal showed neutralising antibodies against some Omicron sub-variants were largely undetectable after two doses of a Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, with a booster shot only partly restoring them.

The study comes as China, which has approved only locally developed COVID shots including the Sinopharm vaccine, strives to improve vaccination rates, maintaining a "dynamic zero COVID" policy aimed at eradicate all outbreaks while many countries have adopted an approach of learning to live with the virus.

The vaccine, BBIBP-CorV, is one of the two Sinopharm COVID shots approved for use in China, and is also the main shot that the state-owned firm has exported.

Among 25 individuals who received two doses of BBIBP-CorV vaccine, the neutralising activity against sub-variants such as BA.2.12.1 and BA.4/BA.5 "was not or only minimally detectable", researchers said in correspondence published on Monday.

Neutralising activity against those sub-variants was observed in just 24-48% of subjects who received a BBIBP-CorV booster shot after the two-dose product, researchers said, citing results from a group of 25 participants.

The rate improved slightly, to 30-53%, for those who received a third shot made by a unit of Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, another vaccine approved for use in China, according to data from another group of 30 subjects.

The study did not discuss the boosters' efficacy, a rate that reflects how well they could lower the risk of COVID disease or death, which is usually observed in large clinical trials.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD. 6.71% 103.69 End-of-day quote.-16.78%
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD. 1.50% 18.9 Delayed Quote.8.25%
All news about CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
12:09aSome Omicron sub-variants escaping antibodies from Sinopharm shot -Chinese study
RE
05/23Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
05/05UBS Adjusts Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' Price Target to 163 Yuan From 175 Yua..
MT
04/28Zhifei Biological's Q1 Profit Surges 105% as Sales More Than Double
MT
04/28Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Proposes Final Cash Dividend for the Yea..
CI
04/27Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Q..
CI
04/13Chongqing zhifei biological products co slumps more than 15%…
RE
03/03Zhifei Biological Wins Nod to Sell COVID-19 Vaccine in China; Shares Rise 3%
MT
03/01UBS Adjusts Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products' Price Target to 175 Yuan From 233 Yua..
MT
02/19China allows COVID boosters of different technologies than primary shots
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 496 M 4 856 M 4 856 M
Net income 2022 7 649 M 1 143 M 1 143 M
Net cash 2022 9 082 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 166 B 24 790 M 24 790 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,83x
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 14,7%
Chart CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 103,69 CNY
Average target price 143,59 CNY
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ren Sheng Jiang Chairman & General Manager
Zhen Jing Li Chief Financial Officer
Yu Qin Wu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Kui Liu Independent Director
Gang Deng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-16.78%23 147
CSL LIMITED-11.95%85 348
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-8.97%45 731
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-27.61%36 012
BIOGEN INC.-15.91%29 545
UCB-21.77%15 539