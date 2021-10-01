Choom : Cannabis Co. Announces Hamilton Store Opening

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, Oct 1, 2021 - Choom™ (CSE: CHOO; OTCQB: CHOOF), one of Canada's leading recreational cannabis retailers, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest retail store in Hamilton, ON (2190 Rymal Road East, Unit E-01, Hamilton, ON, L0R 1P0, Canada).

Choom continues its national retail store expansion with its latest Ontario store. The brand now has 17 operational retail locations across Alberta, Ontario, and B.C. Today's announcement follows the August opening of the company's Flagship location in Toronto's Liberty Village and has plans to open additional locations in B.C. and Ontario over the next few months.

"Today marks the opening of our 3rd location in Ontario, another milestone for the brand" said Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom. "In bringing the Choom brand to Hamilton, we're giving clients the opportunity to experience our elevated retail offering which supports our mission of providing the best retail experience in every market we serve."

Hawaii's "Choom Gang" has been the inspiration behind the brand's all-encompassing storytelling, which has encouraged customers to return time and time again to its thoughtfully planned retail spaces. Choom has marketed itself in such a way that it is able to attract an array of consumer types, fueling its continued success in new markets. The Hamilton location will offer click-and-collect services to all customers, enabling purchases both in-store and online.

With continued provincial health and safety recommendations, the store will practice social distancing and will adhere to elevated safety and sanitization to protect the health and safety of customers and in-store employees.

About Choom™

Choom™ is a fast-expanding retail cannabis Company that has established an extensive store network across Canada. The Choom brand is inspired by Hawaii's "Choom Gang"-a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed-or as the locals called it, "Choom". Evoking the spirit of the original Choom Gang, our brand caters to the Canadian market with the ethos of 'cultivating good times'. Choom™ is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, offering a diversity of brands for Canadians across a national retail network.

