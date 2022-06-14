Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Choppies Enterprises Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHOPPIES   BW0000001072

CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(CHOPPIES)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-12
0.5200 BWP    0.00%
09:13aCHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : Dealing in shares by a director
PU
06/13CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : Dealing in shares
PU
06/07CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES : Dealing in shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Choppies Enterprises : DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

06/14/2022 | 09:13am EDT
CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana) Registration number: BW00001142508

JSE SHARE CODE: CHP

BSE SHARE CODE: CHOPPIES

ISIN: BW0000001072

("Choppies" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, the Company hereby announces a purchase of the Company's ordinary shares by a director. Details are as follows:

Name of Director

Ramachandran Ottapathu

Status

Individual - Motswana

Class of securities

Ordinary Shares

Date of transaction

14/06/2022

Share price

P0.52

Number of shares

662,459

Total transaction value

BWP344,478.68

Nature of transaction

On market purchase

The Company has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

By order of the Board 14 June 2022

BSEL Sponsoring Broker

Stockbrokers Botswana Limited

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital

Disclaimer

Choppies Enterprises Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
