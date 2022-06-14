Choppies Enterprises : DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana) Registration number: BW00001142508
JSE SHARE CODE: CHP
BSE SHARE CODE: CHOPPIES
ISIN: BW0000001072
("Choppies" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR
In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, the Company hereby announces a purchase of the Company's ordinary shares by a director. Details are as follows:
Name of Director
Ramachandran Ottapathu
Status
Individual - Motswana
Class of securities
Ordinary Shares
Date of transaction
14/06/2022
Share price
P0.52
Number of shares
662,459
Total transaction value
BWP344,478.68
Nature of transaction
On market purchase
The Company has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.
By order of the Board 14 June 2022
BSEL Sponsoring Broker
Stockbrokers Botswana Limited
JSE Sponsor
PSG Capital
