Choppies Enterprises : DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

CHOPPIES ENTERPRISES LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana) Registration number: BW00001142508

JSE SHARE CODE: CHP

BSE SHARE CODE: CHOPPIES

ISIN: BW0000001072

("Choppies" or "the Company")

DEALING IN SHARES BY A DIRECTOR

In line with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, the Company hereby announces a purchase of the Company's ordinary shares by a director. Details are as follows:

Name of Director Ramachandran Ottapathu Status Individual - Motswana Class of securities Ordinary Shares Date of transaction 14/06/2022 Share price P0.52 Number of shares 662,459 Total transaction value BWP344,478.68 Nature of transaction On market purchase

The Company has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

By order of the Board 14 June 2022

BSEL Sponsoring Broker

Stockbrokers Botswana Limited

JSE Sponsor

PSG Capital