Chord Energy Corporation declared a base-plus-variable cash dividend of $3.25 per share of common stock, including a base dividend of $1.25 per share of common stock and a variable dividend of $2.00 per share of common stock. The dividends will be payable on March 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024.
Chord Energy Corporation
Equities
CHRD
US6742152076
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|168 USD
|+2.57%
|+7.83%
|+1.04%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.04%
|6 759 M $
|+10.94%
|5 252 M $
|-22.78%
|53 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Chord Energy Corporation - Nasdaq
- News Chord Energy Corporation
- Chord Energy Corporation Declares Base-Plus-Variable Cash Dividend, Payable on March 19, 2024