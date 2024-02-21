Chord Energy Corporation Provides Production Guidance for the First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024

February 21, 2024 at 05:26 pm EST Share

Chord Energy Corporation provided production guidance for the first quarter and fiscal year 2024. For the quarter, the company expected oil volumes to be in the range of 95.0 MBopd to 98.0 MBopd, NGL volumes to be in the range of 33.0 MBblpd to 34.0 MBblpd, Natural gas volumes to be in the range of 217.0 MMcfpd to 223.0 MMcfpd and Total volumes to be in the range of 164.2 MBoepd to 169.2 MBoepd.



For the year, the company expected oil volumes to be in the range of 97.0 MBopd to 101.0 MBopd, NGL volumes to be in the range of 34.0 MBblpd to 35.0 MBblpd, Natural gas volumes to be in the range of 217.5 MMcfpd to 223.5 MMcfpd and Total volumes to be in the range of 167.3 MBoepd to 173.3 MBoepd.