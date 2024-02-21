Chord Energy Corporation Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023
February 21, 2024 at 05:26 pm EST
Chord Energy Corporation reported production results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the company reported crude oil production of 106.2 MBopd, NGLs production was 38.1 MBblpd, Natural gas production was 236.5 MMcfpd and total production was 183.8 MBoepd against third quarter 2023 crude oil production of 101.4 MBopd, NGLs production was 36.0 MBblpd, Natural gas production was 231.7 MMcfpd and total production was 176.0 MBoepd.
For the fiscal year, the company reported crude oil production of 99.8 MBopd, NGLs production was 35.7 MBblpd, Natural gas production was 227.3 MMcfpd and total production was 173.4 MBoepd.