  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chord Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRD   US6742152076

CHORD ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-21 pm EDT
142.19 USD   -0.32%
05:31pChord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023
PR
04/19Piper Sandler Raises Price Target on Chord Energy to $213 From $210, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
04/18Insider Sell: Chord Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chord Energy Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 4, 2023

04/21/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss First Quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date:                         

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:                         

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Live Webcast:       

https://app.webinar.net/16nXqV1G8Wm 

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:

Dial-in:                     

888-317-6003

Intl. Dial-in:             

412-317-6061

Conference ID:     

7946962



Website:                 

www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, May 11, 2023 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:       

877-344-7529

Intl. replay:             

412-317-0088

Replay access:       

8634496

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

May 9, 2023:                       

Citi Energy and Climate Technology Conference

May 16-17, 2023:             

TPH Hotter 'N Hell Conference  

May 23, 2023:                   

Goldman Sachs Eighth Annual Leveraged Finance and Credit Conference

May 23, 2023:                   

Wells Fargo Energy Conference

June 6, 2023:                     

RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference

June 20-23, 2023:             

JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Contact:
For further information: Daniel E. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer; Michael H. Lou, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations, (281) 404-9600

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-first-quarter-2023-conference-call-for-may-4-2023-301804432.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2023
