HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central.
Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Time:
9:00 a.m. Central
Live Webcast:
https://app.webinar.net/oG6VAed9bmY
To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3zNnvXS to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.
You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:
Dial-in:
1-800-836-8184
Intl. Dial-in:
1-646-357-8785
Conference ID:
52762
Website:
www.chordenergy.com
A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 15, 2024 by dialing:
Replay dial-in:
1-888-660-6345
Intl. replay:
1-646-517-4150
Replay access:
52762#
The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.
Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:
August 21, 2024
Wolfe Research Investor Event – Houston, TX
August 26, 2024
Piper Sandler Investor Event – Houston, TX
September 2, 2024
Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – New York, NY
September 17, 2024
Pickering Energy Partners TE&M Fest – Austin, TX
September 25, 2024
Mizuho Energy Investor Event – Houston, TX
About Chord Energy Corp.
Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.
Contact:
Chord Energy Corporation
Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations
(281) 404-9600
ir@chordenergy.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302207023.html
SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.