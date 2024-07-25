HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its second quarter 2024 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 after market close. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. Central Live Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/oG6VAed9bmY

To join the conference call by phone without operator assistance (including sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question), you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3zNnvXS to receive an instant automated call back. You will be immediately placed into the call.

You may also use the following dial-in information to join the conference call by phone with operator assistance:

Dial-in: 1-800-836-8184 Intl. Dial-in: 1-646-357-8785 Conference ID: 52762 Website: www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, August 15, 2024 by dialing:

Replay dial-in: 1-888-660-6345 Intl. replay: 1-646-517-4150 Replay access: 52762#

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

August 21, 2024

Wolfe Research Investor Event – Houston, TX August 26, 2024

Piper Sandler Investor Event – Houston, TX September 2, 2024

Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference – New York, NY September 17, 2024

Pickering Energy Partners TE&M Fest – Austin, TX September 25, 2024

Mizuho Energy Investor Event – Houston, TX

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Contact:

Chord Energy Corporation

Bob Bakanauskas, Managing Director, Investor Relations

(281) 404-9600

ir@chordenergy.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-second-quarter-2024-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302207023.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.