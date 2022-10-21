Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Chord Energy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHRD   US6742152076

CHORD ENERGY CORPORATION

(CHRD)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 21/10/2022 BST
154.71 USD   +3.17%
10/21Chord Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 3, 2022
PR
10/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Chord Energy's Price Target to $220 From $208, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
09/13Crestwood Equity Partners Prices $306.7 Million Secondary Offering of Common Units
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chord Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 3, 2022

10/21/2022 | 11:01pm BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chord Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: CHRD) ("Chord" or the "Company") plans to announce its Third Quarter 2022 financial and operational results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after market close. Additionally, the Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss Third Quarter 2022 financial and operational results.

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast:
Date:                  Thursday, November 3, 2022
Time:                  10:00 a.m. Central Time
Live Webcast:     https://app.webinar.net/zDjVxQAxY2m 

Sell-side analysts wishing to ask a question may use the following dial-in:
Dial-in:                888-317-6003
Intl. Dial-in:         412-317-6061
Conference ID:   6295781
Website:             www.chordenergy.com

A recording of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on the day of the call and will be available until Thursday, November 10, 2022 by dialing:

Replay dial-in:    877-344-7529
Intl. replay:         412-317-0088
Replay access:  6819360

The call will also be available for replay for approximately 30 days at www.chordenergy.com.

Additionally, Chord Energy plans to participate in the following energy conferences and investor events:

November 17, 2022:    Bank of America 2022 Global Energy Conference
December 6, 2022:      Capital One Securities 17th Annual Energy Conference 

About Chord Energy Corp.

Chord Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston Basin. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.chordenergy.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chord-energy-schedules-third-quarter-2022-conference-call-for-november-3-2022-301656397.html

SOURCE Chord Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CHORD ENERGY CORPORATION
10/21Chord Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 3, 2022
PR
10/18Piper Sandler Adjusts Chord Energy's Price Target to $220 From $208, Reiterates Overwei..
MT
09/13Crestwood Equity Partners Prices $306.7 Million Secondary Offering of Common Units
MT
09/12Crestwood Equity Partners to Divest Marcellus Assets; Plans Common Unit Secondary Offer..
MT
08/12Chord Energy Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08/12Chord Energy Corporation Enters into the First Amendment to Certain Amended and Restate..
CI
08/08Citigroup Reinstates Chord Energy at Buy With $150 Price Target
MT
08/04CHORD ENERGY CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04Transcript : Chord Energy Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/03Chord Energy : Announces Updated Return of Capital Plan, Including Increasing Base Dividen..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORD ENERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations