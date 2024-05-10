FY03/2024

(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Financial Results

Briefing

May 10, 2024

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Progress on Medium-Term Management Plan

Appendix

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Key Points of the Summary

POINT The first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan

"Chori Innovation Plan 2025"

  • Profit at each stage exceeded our plan.
  • Posted ordinary profit of ¥14.5 billion, net profit before income taxes of ¥14.7 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥9.6 billion, which were all record highs for a third straight year.

Business

Despite a year-on-year decline in sales, profit increased mainly due to improved

profitability.

results

The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business profit grew substantially. The Chemicals

summary

business also performed well.

Equity ratio

57.2% Maintained at a high level.

Financial

ROE (net profit*1 basis)

12.5%

base

ROIC*2

12.4%

*1: Net profit attributable to owners of parent

*2: ROIC = Operating profit after income taxes / shareholders' equity (Equity + Interest-bearing debt) average during the period

Dividends

  • Year-enddividend increased from the dividend forecast announced on April 28, 2023.

Year-end dividend ¥60 per share (Dividend increase of ¥2 per share) Annual dividend ¥118 per share Consolidated dividend payout ratio: 30.2% Dividend on equity ratio (DOE): 4.1%

Topics

  • The company-wide business transformation project (mission critical system (SAP) implementation project, called CARAT) is progressing with system development as planned towards full-scale operation from FY2025.
  • The Sustainability Promotion Committee was established on April 1, 2024.
    On April 26, we announced our materiality (key issues) and basic sustainability policy, etc.

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT

The Japanese economy is on a gradual recovery trend due to the rebound of the manufacturing

industry and other factors. The outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain due to

geopolitical risks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, as well as

prolonged real estate recession in China, and other factors.

Net sales decreased mainly due to lower sales in the Chemicals business outside Japan, but

profit at each stage increased. The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business grew substantially,

driven by expansion of fiber raw materials and domestic apparel-related products as well as

improved profitability.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Net sales

329.4

307.7

-21.7

-6.6%

Gross profit

37.1

38.7

+1.7

+4.5%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

24.4

23.7

-0.7

-2.9%

Operating profit

12.7

15.0

+2.4

+18.8%

Ordinary profit

12.4

14.5

+2.0

+16.4%

Net profit before income taxes

12.8

14.7

+1.9

+14.9%

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

8.1

9.6

+1.5

+18.5%

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Reasons for Changes in Net Profit before Income Taxes

Unit: billions of yen

+4.0

+0.7

-0.4

-0.2

+0.3

-2.5

SG&A

Share of

Gain on

Non-

decrease

profit (loss)

sale of

operating

of entities

investment

profit (loss),

Effect of

Increased

accounted

securities Extraordinary

for using

profit (loss),

decreased

profit ratio

equity

etc.

sales

method

14.7

12.8

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Trends in Business Performance

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

total

total

Net sales

81.9

86.6

86.9

74.0

329.4

75.8

77.1

80.5

74.3

307.7

Net profit (loss) before income taxes

3.7

4.1

3.6

1.4

12.8

3.6

4.2

4.2

2.7

14.7

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

0.8

1.2

1.7

1.4

5.1

1.9

2.4

2.1

1.6

8.0

Chemicals

2.5

2.8

2.2

1.6

9.1

2.1

2.1

1.9

1.5

7.6

Machinery

-0.0

0.3

-0.2

-1.4

-1.3

-0.5

-0.3

0.4

-0.2

-0.6

Others*

0.4

-0.2

-0.1

-0.2

-0.2

0.0

-0.0

-0.3

-0.1

-0.4

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

2.3

2.5

2.8

0.6

8.1

2.2

2.8

3.0

1.6

9.6

*"Others" includes adjustments.

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Fibers, Textiles and Garments Business

POINT

Overall sales were strong, mainly due to fiber raw materials and domestic apparel-related whose recovery demand was captured

accurately in the market, particularly in men's wear.

  • Profit increased significantly due to improved profitability.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Net sales

144.8

145.9

+1.0

+0.7%

Net profit before income taxes

5.1

8.0

+2.9

+57.5%

(Segment profit)

Strong

Expansion

Overall

Fiber raw materials, domestic apparel-related

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Chemicals Business

POINT

Sales and profits decreased due to overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions.

  • Strong performance in the fine chemicals and life science segments.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Net sales

180.0

160.0

-20.0

-11.1%

Net profit before income taxes

9.1

7.6

-1.5

-16.3%

(Segment profit)

Sluggish

Steady

Overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions

Fine chemicals, life science

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Machinery Business

POINT

Sales decreased mainly due to business selection and concentration.

  • Posted segment loss of ¥0.6 billion due to foreign exchange loss resulting from foreign exchange rate fluctuation, but the loss was less than the previous fiscal year.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Net sales

4.4

1.7

-2.7

-61.2%

Net profit (loss) before income taxes

-1.3

-0.6

+0.6

(Segment profit (loss))

Loss Foreign exchange loss

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary

Net Sales by Operation

POINT

Decreased sales across all operations. Overseas sales decreased primarily in

the China business and the Chemicals business.

Trade ratio: 67.1% 1.9pt decrease YoY

Unit: billions of yen

102.2

-1.0

101.2

Domestic

98.8

-5.6

93.2

Import

Export

39.5

-1.9

37.6

Overseas

88.9

-13.2

75.7

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Diff.

Domestic

Amount of domestic sales

sales

from domestic suppliers

Overseas transactions

Import

Amount of net sales from

sales

overseas to Japan

Export

Amount of net sales from Japan

sales

to overseas

Overseas

Amount of net sales from

sales

overseas business

CHORI CO., LTD.

