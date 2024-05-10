FY03/2024
(April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Financial Results
Briefing
May 10, 2024
1
FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Key Points of the Summary
POINT The first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan
"Chori Innovation Plan 2025"
- Profit at each stage exceeded our plan.
- Posted ordinary profit of ¥14.5 billion, net profit before income taxes of ¥14.7 billion, and net profit attributable to owners of parent of ¥9.6 billion, which were all record highs for a third straight year.
Business
⚫ Despite a year-on-year decline in sales, profit increased mainly due to improved
profitability.
results
⚫ The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business profit grew substantially. The Chemicals
summary
business also performed well.
⚫ Equity ratio
57.2% Maintained at a high level.
Financial
⚫ ROE (net profit*1 basis)
12.5%
base
⚫ ROIC*2
12.4%
*1: Net profit attributable to owners of parent
*2: ROIC = Operating profit after income taxes / shareholders' equity (Equity + Interest-bearing debt) average during the period
Dividends
- Year-enddividend increased from the dividend forecast announced on April 28, 2023.
Year-end dividend ¥60 per share (Dividend increase of ¥2 per share) Annual dividend ¥118 per share Consolidated dividend payout ratio: 30.2% Dividend on equity ratio (DOE): 4.1%
Topics
- The company-wide business transformation project (mission critical system (SAP) implementation project, called CARAT) is progressing with system development as planned towards full-scale operation from FY2025.
- The Sustainability Promotion Committee was established on April 1, 2024.
On April 26, we announced our materiality (key issues) and basic sustainability policy, etc.
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)
POINT
⚫ The Japanese economy is on a gradual recovery trend due to the rebound of the manufacturing
industry and other factors. The outlook for the global economy is increasingly uncertain due to
geopolitical risks such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East, as well as
prolonged real estate recession in China, and other factors.
⚫ Net sales decreased mainly due to lower sales in the Chemicals business outside Japan, but
profit at each stage increased. The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business grew substantially,
driven by expansion of fiber raw materials and domestic apparel-related products as well as
improved profitability.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Net sales
329.4
307.7
-21.7
-6.6%
Gross profit
37.1
38.7
+1.7
+4.5%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24.4
23.7
-0.7
-2.9%
Operating profit
12.7
15.0
+2.4
+18.8%
Ordinary profit
12.4
14.5
+2.0
+16.4%
Net profit before income taxes
12.8
14.7
+1.9
+14.9%
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
8.1
9.6
+1.5
+18.5%
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Reasons for Changes in Net Profit before Income Taxes
Unit: billions of yen
+4.0
+0.7
-0.4
-0.2
+0.3
-2.5
SG&A
Share of
Gain on
Non-
decrease
profit (loss)
sale of
operating
of entities
investment
profit (loss),
Effect of
Increased
accounted
securities Extraordinary
for using
profit (loss),
decreased
profit ratio
equity
etc.
sales
method
14.7
12.8
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Trends in Business Performance
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
total
total
Net sales
81.9
86.6
86.9
74.0
329.4
75.8
77.1
80.5
74.3
307.7
Net profit (loss) before income taxes
3.7
4.1
3.6
1.4
12.8
3.6
4.2
4.2
2.7
14.7
Fibers, Textiles and Garments
0.8
1.2
1.7
1.4
5.1
1.9
2.4
2.1
1.6
8.0
Chemicals
2.5
2.8
2.2
1.6
9.1
2.1
2.1
1.9
1.5
7.6
Machinery
-0.0
0.3
-0.2
-1.4
-1.3
-0.5
-0.3
0.4
-0.2
-0.6
Others*
0.4
-0.2
-0.1
-0.2
-0.2
0.0
-0.0
-0.3
-0.1
-0.4
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
2.3
2.5
2.8
0.6
8.1
2.2
2.8
3.0
1.6
9.6
*"Others" includes adjustments.
5
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Fibers, Textiles and Garments Business
POINT
⚫ Overall sales were strong, mainly due to fiber raw materials and domestic apparel-related whose recovery demand was captured
accurately in the market, particularly in men's wear.
- Profit increased significantly due to improved profitability.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Net sales
144.8
145.9
+1.0
+0.7%
Net profit before income taxes
5.1
8.0
+2.9
+57.5%
(Segment profit)
Strong
Expansion
Overall
Fiber raw materials, domestic apparel-related
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Chemicals Business
POINT
⚫ Sales and profits decreased due to overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions.
- Strong performance in the fine chemicals and life science segments.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Net sales
180.0
160.0
-20.0
-11.1%
Net profit before income taxes
9.1
7.6
-1.5
-16.3%
(Segment profit)
Sluggish
Steady
Overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions
Fine chemicals, life science
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Machinery Business
POINT
⚫ Sales decreased mainly due to business selection and concentration.
- Posted segment loss of ¥0.6 billion due to foreign exchange loss resulting from foreign exchange rate fluctuation, but the loss was less than the previous fiscal year.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Net sales
4.4
1.7
-2.7
-61.2%
Net profit (loss) before income taxes
-1.3
-0.6
+0.6
ー
(Segment profit (loss))
Loss Foreign exchange loss
① FY03/2024 Financial Results Summary
Net Sales by Operation
POINT
⚫ Decreased sales across all operations. Overseas sales decreased primarily in
the China business and the Chemicals business.
⚫ Trade ratio: 67.1% 1.9pt decrease YoY
Unit: billions of yen
102.2
-1.0
101.2
Domestic
98.8
-5.6
93.2
Import
Export
39.5
-1.9
37.6
Overseas
88.9
-13.2
75.7
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Diff.
Domestic
Amount of domestic sales
sales
from domestic suppliers
Overseas transactions
Import
Amount of net sales from
sales
overseas to Japan
Export
Amount of net sales from Japan
sales
to overseas
Overseas
Amount of net sales from
sales
overseas business
