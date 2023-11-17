FY03/2024 Q2
(April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)
Financial Results
Briefing
October 31, 2023
Contents
１ FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
２ Progress on Medium-Term Management Plan
３ Appendix
CHORI CO., LTD.
FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Key Points of the Summary
POINT Promoted the first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2025"
- Steadily implemented the plan to achieve its full-year forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
- Posted ordinary profit of 7.6 billion yen, profit before income taxes of 7.8 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 5.0 billion yen in FY03/2024 Q2, which
were all record highs for a second straight year
Business
⚫ Despite a year-on-year decline in sales, profit increased due to improved profitability.
results
⚫ The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business grew substantially. The Chemicals business
summary
also performed well.
Financial
⚫ Equity-to-asset ratio: 53.2% Maintained at a high level.
⚫ ROE (net income/annual basis) 13.3％
base
⚫ ROIC (annual basis) 12.8％
⚫ The company-wide business transformation project (mission critical system (SAP)
implementation project, called CARAT) transitioned to system development in the
Topics
implementation phase and is progressing as planned towards full-scale operation from
FY2025.
⚫ Having established the Sustainability Promotion Preparation Committee, the Company
is considering materiality candidates.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)
POINT ⚫ The global economy sees no end to geopolitical risks symbolized by the conflict in Europe and faces an economic slowdown in China, which is accompanied by a downturn in the
real estate market. They are causes for concern with respect to economic growth.
- The Japanese economy is on a recovery trend, thanks to a pickup in manufacturing such as automobiles and increased inbound tourism demand.
- Despite a decrease in net sales due to lower sales in the Chemicals business outside Japan, substantial growth in the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business thanks to a rebound in the Japanese apparel market led to increases in profit at each stage.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Apr.-Sep.
Apr.-Sep.
Net sales
168.5
152.9
-15.6
-9.2%
Gross profit
18.7
19.3
+0.6
+3.4%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
11.9
11.5
-0.4
-3.4%
Operating profit
6.8
7.8
+1.0
+15.2%
Ordinary profit
7.4
7.6
+0.2
+3.3%
Profit before income taxes
7.8
7.8
+0.0
+0.0%
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent
4.8
5.0
+0.2
+4.8%
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Reasons for Changes in Profit before Income Taxes
Unit: billions of yen
+2.3
＋0.4
-0.7
-0.3
-1.7
SG&A
Foreign
decrease
Gain on
exchange
sale of
Gain/loss
securities,
etc.
Effect of
Increased
decreased
profit ratio
sales
7.8
7.8
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Apr.-Sep.
Apr.-Sep.
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Fibers, Textiles and Garments Business
POINT
⚫ Overall sales were strong, mainly due to the accurate capture of recovery demand in the domestic apparel market, particularly in
men's wear.
- Profit increased significantly due to improved profitability.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Apr.-Sep.
Apr.-Sep.
Net sales
70.0
70.3
+0.3
+0.5%
Profit before income taxes
2.0
4.3
+2.3
+116.9%
(Segment Profit)
Strong
Expansion
Overall
Domestic apparel-related
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Chemicals Business
POINT
⚫ Sales and profits decreased due to overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions, despite strong performance in the fine chemicals segments.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Apr.-Sep.
Apr.-Sep.
Net sales
95.6
81.6
-14.0
-14.7%
Profit before income taxes
5.3
4.3
-1.0
-19.6%
(Segment Profit)
Steady
Sluggish
Fine chemicals
Overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Machinery Business
POINT
⚫ Sales decreased mainly due to business selection and concentration.
- Segment loss of ¥0.8 billion due to foreign exchange loss from exchange rate fluctuations.
Unit: billions of yen
FY03/2023
FY03/2024
Difference
Ratio
Apr.-Sep.
Apr.-Sep.
Net sales
2.9
1.0
-1.9
-65.5%
Profit (loss) before income taxes
0.3
-0.8
-1.1
-
(Segment Profit (loss))
Loss Foreign exchange loss
CHORI CO., LTD.
① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary
Net Sales by Operation
POINT
⚫ Trade ratio: 67.8% (-1.4pt YoY)
⚫ Overseas sales decreased primarily in the China business and the Chemicals
business .
Unit: billions of yen
Net sales
168.5
Overseas
116.7
transactions
（Trade ratio）
(69.2%)
51.8
Domestic
Import
49.0
Export
19.5
Overseas
48.1
Net sales
152.9
Overseas
103.6
transactions
（Trade ratio）
(67.8%)
-2.549.3
-0.348.7
-1.717.8
-11.037.1
Net sales
-15.6
Diff.
Overseas
-13.0
transactions
（Trade ratio）
(-1.4pt)
Domestic
Amount of domestic sales
sales
from domestic suppliers
Overseas transactions
Import
Amount of net sales from
sales
overseas to Japan
Export
Amount of net sales from Japan
sales
to overseas
Overseas
Amount of net sales from
sales
overseas business
FY03/2023 Apr.-Sep.
FY03/2024 Apr.-Sep.
CHORI CO., LTD.
