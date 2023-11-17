FY03/2024 Q2

(April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

Financial Results

Briefing

October 31, 2023

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

P.2

Progress on Medium-Term Management Plan

P.15

Appendix

P.32

CHORI CO., LTD.

1

1

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

CHORI CO., LTD.

2

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Key Points of the Summary

POINT Promoted the first year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2025"

  • Steadily implemented the plan to achieve its full-year forecast of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024
  • Posted ordinary profit of 7.6 billion yen, profit before income taxes of 7.8 billion yen, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of 5.0 billion yen in FY03/2024 Q2, which

were all record highs for a second straight year

Business

Despite a year-on-year decline in sales, profit increased due to improved profitability.

results

The Fibers, Textiles and Garments business grew substantially. The Chemicals business

summary

also performed well.

Financial

Equity-to-asset ratio: 53.2% Maintained at a high level.

ROE (net income/annual basis) 13.3

base

ROIC (annual basis) 12.8

The company-wide business transformation project (mission critical system (SAP)

implementation project, called CARAT) transitioned to system development in the

Topics

implementation phase and is progressing as planned towards full-scale operation from

FY2025.

Having established the Sustainability Promotion Preparation Committee, the Company

is considering materiality candidates.

3

CHORI CO., LTD.

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT The global economy sees no end to geopolitical risks symbolized by the conflict in Europe and faces an economic slowdown in China, which is accompanied by a downturn in the

real estate market. They are causes for concern with respect to economic growth.

  • The Japanese economy is on a recovery trend, thanks to a pickup in manufacturing such as automobiles and increased inbound tourism demand.
  • Despite a decrease in net sales due to lower sales in the Chemicals business outside Japan, substantial growth in the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business thanks to a rebound in the Japanese apparel market led to increases in profit at each stage.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Net sales

168.5

152.9

-15.6

-9.2%

Gross profit

18.7

19.3

+0.6

+3.4%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

11.9

11.5

-0.4

-3.4%

Operating profit

6.8

7.8

+1.0

+15.2%

Ordinary profit

7.4

7.6

+0.2

+3.3%

Profit before income taxes

7.8

7.8

+0.0

+0.0%

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent

4.8

5.0

+0.2

+4.8%

CHORI CO., LTD.

4

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Reasons for Changes in Profit before Income Taxes

Unit: billions of yen

+2.3

0.4

-0.7

-0.3

-1.7

SG&A

Foreign

decrease

Gain on

exchange

sale of

Gain/loss

securities,

etc.

Effect of

Increased

decreased

profit ratio

sales

7.8

7.8

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

CHORI CO., LTD.

5

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Fibers, Textiles and Garments Business

POINT

Overall sales were strong, mainly due to the accurate capture of recovery demand in the domestic apparel market, particularly in

men's wear.

  • Profit increased significantly due to improved profitability.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Net sales

70.0

70.3

+0.3

+0.5%

Profit before income taxes

2.0

4.3

+2.3

+116.9%

(Segment Profit)

Strong

Expansion

Overall

Domestic apparel-related

CHORI CO., LTD.

6

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Chemicals Business

POINT

Sales and profits decreased due to overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions, despite strong performance in the fine chemicals segments.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Net sales

95.6

81.6

-14.0

-14.7%

Profit before income taxes

5.3

4.3

-1.0

-19.6%

(Segment Profit)

Steady

Sluggish

Fine chemicals

Overall decrease in demand and poor market conditions

CHORI CO., LTD.

7

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Machinery Business

POINT

Sales decreased mainly due to business selection and concentration.

  • Segment loss of ¥0.8 billion due to foreign exchange loss from exchange rate fluctuations.

Unit: billions of yen

FY03/2023

FY03/2024

Difference

Ratio

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Net sales

2.9

1.0

-1.9

-65.5%

Profit (loss) before income taxes

0.3

-0.8

-1.1

-

(Segment Profit (loss))

Loss Foreign exchange loss

CHORI CO., LTD.

8

FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Net Sales by Operation

POINT

Trade ratio: 67.8% (-1.4pt YoY)

Overseas sales decreased primarily in the China business and the Chemicals

business .

Unit: billions of yen

Net sales

168.5

Overseas

116.7

transactions

Trade ratio

(69.2%)

51.8

Domestic

Import

49.0

Export

19.5

Overseas

48.1

Net sales

152.9

Overseas

103.6

transactions

Trade ratio

(67.8%)

-2.549.3

-0.348.7

-1.717.8

-11.037.1

Net sales

-15.6

Diff.

Overseas

-13.0

transactions

Trade ratio

(-1.4pt)

Domestic

Amount of domestic sales

sales

from domestic suppliers

Overseas transactions

Import

Amount of net sales from

sales

overseas to Japan

Export

Amount of net sales from Japan

sales

to overseas

Overseas

Amount of net sales from

sales

overseas business

FY03/2023 Apr.-Sep.

FY03/2024 Apr.-Sep.

CHORI CO., LTD.

9

