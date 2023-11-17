① FY03/2024 Q2 Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT ⚫ The global economy sees no end to geopolitical risks symbolized by the conflict in Europe and faces an economic slowdown in China, which is accompanied by a downturn in the

real estate market. They are causes for concern with respect to economic growth.

The Japanese economy is on a recovery trend, thanks to a pickup in manufacturing such as automobiles and increased inbound tourism demand.

Despite a decrease in net sales due to lower sales in the Chemicals business outside Japan, substantial growth in the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business thanks to a rebound in the Japanese apparel market led to increases in profit at each stage.