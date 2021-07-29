Log in
CHORI CO., LTD.

Chori : FY2021 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

07/29/2021 | 12:07am EDT
Translation ― Original text in Japanese

FY2021 1QApril 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

Financial Results Materials

(Highlights)

July 26, 2021

Forecasts for operational performances, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the contents and operational performances of the company in the future.

FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary

Key Points of the Summary

Second Year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022 (CIP2022)" Strong start in the new stage to "consistently deliver ordinary income at the ¥10.0 billion level"

Business Results Summary

Significantly increased sales YOY, significant increase in income for each income item.

Increased sales and income in all segments all segments (Fibers, Textiles and Garments, Chemicals and Machinery). Significant recovery in the chemicals market was the driving force.

Ordinary income in FY2021 1Q was ¥2.9 billion, a record high on a quarterly basis.

(Loss was recorded below operating income due to recording a ¥2.5 billion of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Confer ROA (ordinary income basis): 10.0%, ROE (net income basis): 15.1%

Financial Base

Equity ratio: 50.8% Maintained at a high level

Topics

1)Conducted large-scale M&A in the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business

Made textile trading company Sumitex International Company Limited a subsidiary on June 1, 2021 (annual sales of ¥34.4 billion in FY2020).

Consolidated in B/S at end of FY2021 1Q, P/L from 2Q.

2) New market segments

Under the new market segments of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (applicable from April 2022), Chori conformed to listing standards for the Prime Market. As a listed company, 1) secured a ratio of at least one-third of independent outside directors and 2) established a governance committee (comprised of a majority of independent outside directors).

CHORI CO., LTD.

1

FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT

●Domestic and global economic conditions remain uncertain due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19. Domestically, there were signs of recovery in manufacturing industries such as automobiles, but consumer demand remains sluggish in fields such as apparel.

●Sales increased significantly due largely to recovery in the chemicals market. In terms of income, profitability in the main business has been steady and income increased significantly, bouncing back from having recorded a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the same period of the previous fiscal year (not applicable this year). (The Chinese accounts receivable problem was fully recorded in provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in FY2020.)

Unit: billions of yen

Unit:

billions of yen

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Ratio

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

Net Sales

49.0

60.7

+11.7

+23.8%

Gloss Profit

6.1

6.8

+0.8

+12.4%

Selling, general and administrative

7.0

4.3

-2.7

-38.8%

expenses

Operating income (loss)

-0.9

2.6

+3.5

Ordinary income (loss)

-0.7

2.9

+3.6

Net income (loss) attributable to

-1.2

2.3

+3.5

owners of the parent

CHORI CO., LTD.

2

FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary

Reasons for Changes in Ordinary Income

(Unit: billions of yen)

1.4

0.7

0.4

Effect of

Decreased

increased

profit ratio

Improvements

sales

in financial

2.5

balance, etc.

2.9

provision of

Rebound from

allowance for

doubtful accounts

-0.7

Record high on a

(Ordinary loss)

quarterly basis

FY2020 Apr.-Jun.

FY2021 Apr.-Jun.

CHORI CO., LTD.

3

FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary

Segment Results

Net sales

Unit: billions of yen

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

Fibers, Textiles

20.0

21.0

+1.0

and Garments

Chemicals

28.4

38.7

+10.3

Machinery

0.5

0.9

+0.4

Others

0.0

0.0

+0.0

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

Chemicals Machinery Others

… Increased sales and profit

Synthetic raw materials

21.0

S t e a d y Hygienic materials

20.0

28.4

38.7

0.9 Chemicals

0.5

… Increased sales and profit

Total

49.0

60.7

+11.7

Ordinary income (loss)

Unit: billions of yen

FY2020

FY2021

Difference

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

Fibers, Textiles

0.4

0.9

+0.4

FY2020FY2021

Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.

  • Fibers, Textiles and Garments Chemicals Machinery Others

S t e a d y

Fine chemicals

Organic chemical materials

Recovering

Materials for Electronics

and Garments

Chemicals

-1.3

1.8

+3.1

Machinery

0.1

0.2

+0.1

Others

0.1

-0.0

-0.1

Total

-0.7

2.9

+3.6

  • Adjusted amounts for Others are included.
  • Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of ¥2.5 billion was recorded for Chemicals in FY2020 1Q.

0.9 Machinery

  • Increased sales and profit
    1.8

0.4

0.1

0.2

S t e a d y Vehicles

-1.3

0.1

Reference: Trading amount handled

FY2020

FY2021

¥9.2 billion

Apr.-Jun.

Apr.-Jun.

4

CHORI CO., LTD.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
