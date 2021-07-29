Chori : FY2021 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary

Key Points of the Summary

Second Year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022 (CIP2022)" Strong start in the new stage to "consistently deliver ordinary income at the ¥10.0 billion level"

▶Business Results Summary

Significantly increased sales YOY, significant increase in income for each income item.

・Increased sales and income in all segments all segments (Fibers, Textiles and Garments, Chemicals and Machinery). Significant recovery in the chemicals market was the driving force.

・Ordinary income in FY2021 1Q was ¥2.9 billion, a record high on a quarterly basis.

(Loss was recorded below operating income due to recording a ¥2.5 billion of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Confer ROA (ordinary income basis): 10.0%, ROE (net income basis): 15.1%

▶Financial Base

Equity ratio: 50.8% Maintained at a high level

▶Topics

1)Conducted large-scale M&A in the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business

Made textile trading company Sumitex International Company Limited a subsidiary on June 1, 2021 (annual sales of ¥34.4 billion in FY2020).

Consolidated in B/S at end of FY2021 1Q, P/L from 2Q.

2) New market segments

Under the new market segments of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (applicable from April 2022), Chori conformed to listing standards for the Prime Market. As a listed company, 1) secured a ratio of at least one-third of independent outside directors and 2) established a governance committee (comprised of a majority of independent outside directors).