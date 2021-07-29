Chori : FY2021 1Q Financial Results Materials(Highlights)

Forecasts for operational performances, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the contents and operational performances of the company in the future.
FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary
２
Key Points of the Summary
Second Year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022 (CIP2022)" Strong start in the new stage to "consistently deliver ordinary income at the ¥10.0 billion level"
▶Business Results Summary
Significantly increased sales YOY, significant increase in income for each income item.
・Increased sales and income in all segments all segments (Fibers, Textiles and Garments, Chemicals and Machinery). Significant recovery in the chemicals market was the driving force.
・Ordinary income in FY2021 1Q was ¥2.9 billion, a record high on a quarterly basis.
(Loss was recorded below operating income due to recording a ¥2.5 billion of provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Confer ROA (ordinary income basis): 10.0%, ROE (net income basis): 15.1%
▶Financial Base
Equity ratio: 50.8% Maintained at a high level
▶Topics
1)Conducted large-scale M&A in the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business
Made textile trading company Sumitex International Company Limited a subsidiary on June 1, 2021 (annual sales of ¥34.4 billion in FY2020).
Consolidated in B/S at end of FY2021 1Q, P/L from 2Q.
2) New market segments
Under the new market segments of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (applicable from April 2022), Chori conformed to listing standards for the Prime Market. As a listed company, 1) secured a ratio of at least one-third of independent outside directors and 2) established a governance committee (comprised of a majority of independent outside directors).
CHORI CO., LTD.
1
FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary
２
Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)
POINT
●Domestic and global economic conditions remain uncertain due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19. Domestically, there were signs of recovery in manufacturing industries such as automobiles, but consumer demand remains sluggish in fields such as apparel.
●Sales increased significantly due largely to recovery in the chemicals market. In terms of income, profitability in the main business has been steady and income increased significantly, bouncing back from having recorded a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in the same period of the previous fiscal year (not applicable this year). (The Chinese accounts receivable problem was fully recorded in provision of allowance for doubtful accounts in FY2020.)
Unit: billions of yen
Unit:
billions of yen
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Ratio
Apr.-Jun.
Apr.-Jun.
Net Sales
49.0
60.7
+11.7
+23.8%
Gloss Profit
6.1
6.8
+0.8
+12.4%
Selling, general and administrative
7.0
4.3
-2.7
-38.8%
expenses
Operating income (loss)
-0.9
2.6
+3.5
ー
Ordinary income (loss)
-0.7
2.9
+3.6
ー
Net income (loss) attributable to
-1.2
2.3
+3.5
ー
owners of the parent
CHORI CO., LTD.
2
FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary
２
Reasons for Changes in Ordinary Income
(Unit: billions of yen)
＋1.4
△0.7
＋0.4
Effect of
Decreased
increased
profit ratio
Improvements
sales
in financial
＋2.5
balance, etc.
2.9
provision of
Rebound from
allowance for
doubtful accounts
-0.7
Record high on a
(Ordinary loss)
quarterly basis
FY2020 Apr.-Jun.
FY2021 Apr.-Jun.
CHORI CO., LTD.
3
FY2021 1Q Financial Results Summary
２
Segment Results
Net sales
Unit: billions of yen
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles
20.0
21.0
+1.0
and Garments
Chemicals
28.4
38.7
+10.3
Machinery
0.5
0.9
+0.4
Others
0.0
0.0
+0.0
■ Fibers, Textiles and Garments
Fibers, Textiles and Garments
■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
… Increased sales and profit
Synthetic raw materials
21.0
S t e a d y Hygienic materials
20.0
28.4
38.7
0.9 Chemicals
0.5
… Increased sales and profit
Total
49.0
60.7
+11.7
Ordinary income (loss)
Unit: billions of yen
FY2020
FY2021
Difference
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles
0.4
0.9
+0.4
FY2020FY2021
Apr.-Jun.Apr.-Jun.
Fibers, Textiles and Garments■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
S t e a d y
Fine chemicals
Organic chemical materials
Recovering
Materials for Electronics
and Garments
Chemicals
-1.3
1.8
+3.1
Machinery
0.1
0.2
+0.1
Others
0.1
-0.0
-0.1
Total
-0.7
2.9
+3.6
Adjusted amounts for Others are included.
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of ¥2.5 billion was recorded for Chemicals in FY2020 1Q.
0.9 Machinery
Increased sales and profit
1.8
0.4
0.1
0.2
S t e a d y Vehicles
-1.3
0.1
Reference: Trading amount handled
FY2020
FY2021
¥9.2 billion
Apr.-Jun.
Apr.-Jun.
4
CHORI CO., LTD.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.