Chori : FY2022 Financial Results Materials(Highlights) (855 KB)

Forecasts of operational performance, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the condition and operational performance of the company in the future.
FY2022 Financial Results Summary
Key Points of the Summary
POINT Final year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022 (CIP2022)"
Achieved all of CIP2022 financial targets (Net Sales, Ordinary Profit, ROA, ROE). Reached a new stage to "consistently deliver ordinary income at the ¥10.0 billion level," for the second consecutive fiscal year.
Ordinary profit and net profit attributable to owners of parent hit new record highs following the previous fiscal year.
Business
results summary
Increased sales YoY with significant increase in each profit
Increased sales across all segments. Both the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business and the Chemicals business were strong.
Net Sales
¥329.4 billion
(CIP2022 target
¥280.0 billion)
Ordinary Profit
¥12.4 billion
(CIP2022 target
¥11.0 billion)
ROA (ordinary profit basis)
9.0%
(CIP2022 target
8% or more)
ROE (net profit basis)
11.8%
(CIP2022 target)
11% or more)
Financial
base
Shareholder
returns
Topics
Equity-to-assetratio: 50.4% Maintained at a high level
The year-end dividend is as announced on January 27, 2023.
Year-end dividend of ¥55 per share, annual dividend of ¥105 per share (dividend payout ratio of 32%)
Disclosed the new medium-term management plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2025 (CIP2025)."
Period: FY2023 - FY2025 (three-year plan)
FY2022 Financial Results Summary
Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)
POINT
The business environment of the global and Japanese economy remains uncertain. Saw a slowdown in FY2022 4Q, mainly in the overseas business.
Increased sales YoY with significant increase in profit in both the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business and the Chemicals business. However, a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of ¥1.7 billion was recorded additionally in the Machinery business.
Unit: billions of yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Ratio
Net sales
284.1
329.4
+45.3
+15.9%
Gross profit
30.7
37.1
+6.4
+20.9%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21.3
24.4
+3.1
+14.4%
Operating profit
9.3
12.7
+3.3
+35.7%
Ordinary profit
10.3
12.4
+2.2
+21.1%
Net profit attributable to owners of parent
6.8
8.1
+1.3
+19.3%
FY2022 Financial Results Summary
Reasons for Changes in Ordinary Profit
Unit: billions of yen
+1.6
-3.1
+4.9
-1.2
Increased
profit ratio
Increase in selling,
Non-
general and
Effect of
administrative
operating
increased
expenses
profit or loss
sales
and others
10.3
Record high
12.4
FY2021
FY2022
Trends in Business Performance
Unit: billions of yen
FY2021
FY2022
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year total
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year total
Net sales
60.7
69.4
75.8
78.3
284.1
81.9
86.6
86.9
74.0
329.4
Operating income
2.6
2.3
2.6
2.0
9.3
3.2
3.6
4.2
1.7
12.7
Ordinary income
2.9
2.4
2.9
2.1
10.3
3.7
3.7
3.6
1.4
12.4
Net income attributable to owners of
2.3
1.7
1.9
1.0
6.8
2.3
2.5
2.8
0.6
8.1
parent
FY2022 Financial Results Summary
Segment Results Unit: billions of yen
Net sales
■ Fibers, Textiles and Garments
■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
144.8
115.5
164.2
180.0
4.4
4.3
0.1
0.1
FY2021
FY2022
Ordinary profit (loss)
■ Fibers, Textiles and Garments
■ Chemicals ■ Machinery ■ Others
5.1
3.0
7.4
8.8
-0.2
-0.1
-1.3
FY2021 -0.0
FY2022
Unit: billions of yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Fibers, Textiles
115.5
144.8
+29.3
and Garments
Chemicals
164.2
180.0
+15.9
Machinery (*)
4.3
4.4
+0.1
Others
0.1
0.1
+0.0
Total
284.1
329.4
+45.3
*(Reference) Trading amount handled: FY2021
¥40.0 billion,
FY2022
¥50.1 billion
Unit: billions of yen
FY2021
FY2022
Difference
Fibers, Textiles
3.0
5.1
+2.1
and Garments
Chemicals
7.4
8.8
+1.4
Machinery
-0.0
-1.3
-1.2
Others (*)
-0.1
-0.2
-0.1
Total
10.3
12.4
+2.2
* Adjusted amounts for "Others" are included.
Fibers, Textiles and Garments
Chemicals
Increased sales and profit
Increased sales and profit
Machinery
Increased sales and decreased profit
Recovering
Domestic apparel-related
Steady
Overall
Performance chemicals,
Expanded
Sustainable products
Strong
transactions
Fine chemicals,
Inorganic fine materials
Increased sales
Loss
Vehicles for Europe and
Central America
Additional recording of allowance for doubtful accounts