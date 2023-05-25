Advanced search
    8014   JP3528200003

CHORI CO., LTD.

(8014)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-25 am EDT
2682.00 JPY   +0.15%
Chori : FY2022 Financial Results Materials(Highlights) (855 KB)

05/25/2023 | 05:05am EDT
Translation ― Original text in Japanese

FY2022 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Financial Results Materials

(Highlights)

April 28, 2023

Forecasts of operational performance, as well as future predictions described in this document, were prepared based on information available as of the day on which this document was released. This document in no way guarantees the condition and operational performance of the company in the future.

FY2022 Financial Results Summary

Key Points of the Summary

POINT Final year of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2022 (CIP2022)"

Achieved all of CIP2022 financial targets (Net Sales, Ordinary Profit, ROA, ROE). Reached a new stage to "consistently deliver ordinary income at the ¥10.0 billion level," for the second consecutive fiscal year.

Ordinary profit and net profit attributable to owners of parent hit new record highs following the previous fiscal year.

Business

results summary

  • Increased sales YoY with significant increase in each profit
  • Increased sales across all segments. Both the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business and the Chemicals business were strong.

Net Sales

¥329.4 billion

(CIP2022 target

¥280.0 billion)

Ordinary Profit

¥12.4 billion

(CIP2022 target

¥11.0 billion)

ROA (ordinary profit basis)

9.0%

(CIP2022 target

8% or more)

ROE (net profit basis)

11.8%

(CIP2022 target)

11% or more)

Financial

base

Shareholder

returns

Topics

  • Equity-to-assetratio: 50.4% Maintained at a high level
  • The year-end dividend is as announced on January 27, 2023.

Year-end dividend of ¥55 per share, annual dividend of ¥105 per share (dividend payout ratio of 32%)

  • Disclosed the new medium-term management plan "Chori Innovation Plan 2025 (CIP2025)."
    Period: FY2023 - FY2025 (three-year plan)

CHORI CO., LTD.

1

FY2022 Financial Results Summary

Business Results Breakdown (YoY Comparison)

POINT

  • The business environment of the global and Japanese economy remains uncertain. Saw a slowdown in FY2022 4Q, mainly in the overseas business.
  • Increased sales YoY with significant increase in profit in both the Fibers, Textiles and Garments business and the Chemicals business. However, a provision of allowance for doubtful accounts of ¥1.7 billion was recorded additionally in the Machinery business.

Unit: billions of yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Ratio

Net sales

284.1

329.4

+45.3

+15.9%

Gross profit

30.7

37.1

+6.4

+20.9%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21.3

24.4

+3.1

+14.4%

Operating profit

9.3

12.7

+3.3

+35.7%

Ordinary profit

10.3

12.4

+2.2

+21.1%

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

6.8

8.1

+1.3

+19.3%

CHORI CO., LTD.

2

FY2022 Financial Results Summary

Reasons for Changes in Ordinary Profit

Unit: billions of yen

+1.6

-3.1

+4.9

-1.2

Increased

profit ratio

Increase in selling,

Non-

general and

Effect of

administrative

operating

increased

expenses

profit or loss

sales

and others

10.3

Record high

12.4

FY2021

FY2022

Trends in Business Performance

Unit: billions of yen

FY2021

FY2022

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year total

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year total

Net sales

60.7

69.4

75.8

78.3

284.1

81.9

86.6

86.9

74.0

329.4

Operating income

2.6

2.3

2.6

2.0

9.3

3.2

3.6

4.2

1.7

12.7

Ordinary income

2.9

2.4

2.9

2.1

10.3

3.7

3.7

3.6

1.4

12.4

Net income attributable to owners of

2.3

1.7

1.9

1.0

6.8

2.3

2.5

2.8

0.6

8.1

parent

CHORI CO., LTD.

3

FY2022 Financial Results Summary

Segment Results Unit: billions of yen

Net sales

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

Chemicals Machinery Others

144.8

115.5

164.2

180.0

4.4

4.3

0.1

0.1

FY2021

FY2022

Ordinary profit (loss)

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

Chemicals Machinery Others

5.1

3.0

7.4

8.8

-0.2

-0.1

-1.3

FY2021 -0.0

FY2022

Unit: billions of yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Fibers, Textiles

115.5

144.8

+29.3

and Garments

Chemicals

164.2

180.0

+15.9

Machinery (*)

4.3

4.4

+0.1

Others

0.1

0.1

+0.0

Total

284.1

329.4

+45.3

*(Reference) Trading amount handled: FY2021

¥40.0 billion,

FY2022

¥50.1 billion

Unit: billions of yen

FY2021

FY2022

Difference

Fibers, Textiles

3.0

5.1

+2.1

and Garments

Chemicals

7.4

8.8

+1.4

Machinery

-0.0

-1.3

-1.2

Others (*)

-0.1

-0.2

-0.1

Total

10.3

12.4

+2.2

* Adjusted amounts for "Others" are included.

Fibers, Textiles and Garments

Chemicals

Increased sales and profit

Increased sales and profit

Machinery

Increased sales and decreased profit

Recovering

Domestic apparel-related

Steady

Overall

Performance chemicals,

Expanded

Sustainable products

Strong

transactions

Fine chemicals,

Inorganic fine materials

Increased sales

Loss

Vehicles for Europe and

Central America

Additional recording of allowance for doubtful accounts

CHORI CO., LTD.

4

Disclaimer

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 09:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 284 B 2 042 M 2 042 M
Net income 2022 6 811 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net cash 2022 6 940 M 49,9 M 49,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,35x
Yield 2022 4,78%
Capitalization 65 898 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 322
Free-Float 39,7%
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Sakihama Manager-Functional Equipment
Satoko Nakayama Senior Executive Officer & Head-Personnel
Yasutaka Kawamura Manager-Administration
Masaaki Sawano Independent Director
Hiroko Noda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORI CO., LTD.23.87%474
LINDE PLC8.51%173 288
AIR LIQUIDE19.21%89 857
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION1.57%72 082
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-12.14%60 306
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-3.60%58 574
