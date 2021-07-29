Log in
    8014   JP3528200003

CHORI CO., LTD.

(8014)
Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

07/29/2021 | 12:07am EDT
Original text in Japanese

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

[Under Japanese GAAP]

July 26, 2021

Company name:

CHORI CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo (1st section)

TSE Code:

8014

URL:

https://www.chori.co.jp

Representative:

Kazuo Sakihama, President, CEO & COO

Inquiries:

Yasutaka Kawamura, Manager of Corporate Management Dept.

Tel.:

+81-3-5781-6201

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Quarterly results explanatory meeting: None

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate

year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of the parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2021

60,671

23.8

2,562

2,876

2,267

Jun. 30, 2020

49,004

(890)

(695)

(1,185)

Note: Comprehensive income

Jun. 30, 2021 : 3,014 million yen (%)

Jun. 30, 2020 : (1,569) million yen (%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Three months ended

yen

yen

Jun. 30, 2021

92.16

-

Jun. 30, 2020

(48.30)

-

Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. has been adopted since the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage change of net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2021 against net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2020 has not been stated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Jun. 30, 2021

120,002

60,980

50.8

Mar. 31, 2021

110,591

58,831

53.2

Reference: Total equity

As of Jun. 30, 2021 : 60,939 million yen

As of Mar. 31, 2021 : 58,795 million yen

1

2. Cash dividends

Dividends per share

Quarter-end

Year-end

Annual

1st

2nd

3rd

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021

-

14.00

-

23.00

37.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2022

-

Year ending Mar. 31, 2022(Forecast)

42.00

-

42.00

84.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year

changes)

Net income

Net income

Net sales

Operating

income

Ordinary

income

attributable to owners

per share

of the parent

Full Year

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

yen

280,000

29.5

9,500

159.3

10,000

114.8

6,800

445.2

276.42

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2021: Yes

(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)

Inclusion:1company Company name : Sumitex International Company Limited

Exclusion: None

  1. Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.

: Yes

2.

Changes in accounting policies other than 1.

: None

3.

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4.

Restatements

: None

(4)

Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1.

Number of outstanding shares at the end

As of Jun. 30, 2021

25,303,478

As of Mar. 31, 2021

25,303,478

of the period (including treasury stock)

shares

shares

2.

Number of treasury stocks at the end of

As of Jun. 30, 2021

703,294

As of Mar. 31, 2021

703,266

the period

Shares

Shares

3.

Average number of shares during the

Three months ended

24,600,195

Three months ended

24,555,828

period (quarterly cumulative)

Jun. 30, 2021

shares

Jun. 30, 2020

shares

  • Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
    The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Quarterly consolidated balance sheets

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2021

As of Jun. 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

14,828

17,895

Deposits paid to subsidiaries and associates

3,000

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

56,141

59,943

Merchandise and finished goods

10,665

14,938

Work in process

816

626

Raw materials and supplies

4

3

Goods in transit

751

897

Other

4,442

4,829

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(114)

(121)

Total current assets

90,537

99,012

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2,493

2,233

Intangible assets

Goodwill

491

2,165

Other

335

426

Total intangible assets

827

2,591

Investments and other assets

16,733

16,164

Total non-current assets

20,054

20,990

Total assets

110,591

120,002

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

39,622

41,443

Short-term borrowings

1,809

6,928

Current portion of long-term borrowings

113

113

Income taxes payable

1,703

832

Provision for bonuses

686

325

Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

42

42

Other

4,119

5,660

Total current liabilities

48,097

55,346

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

358

330

Deferred tax liabilities

955

883

Retirement benefit liabilities

2,254

2,334

Other

94

128

Total non-current liabilities

3,662

3,676

Total liabilities

51,759

59,022

3

(Unit: Millions of yen)

As of Mar. 31, 2021

As of Jun. 30, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

6,800

6,800

Capital surplus

1,792

1,792

Retained earnings

49,903

51,302

Treasury shares

(698)

(698)

Total shareholders' equity

57,798

59,196

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

1,663

1,630

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

138

59

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(705)

148

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(99)

(95)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

997

1,742

Non-controlling interests

36

40

Total net assets

58,831

60,980

Total liabilities and net assets

110,591

120,002

4

Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income

Unit: Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2020

Jun. 30, 2021

Net sales

49,004

60,671

Cost of sales

42,937

53,853

Gross profit

6,066

6,818

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,957

4,256

Operating income (loss)

(890)

2,562

Non-operating income

Interest income

18

63

Dividend income

64

186

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

30

43

Foreign exchange gains

49

Gain on adjustment of account payable

10

13

Miscellaneous income

83

104

Total non-operating income

258

411

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

34

22

Loss on sales of notes receivable - trade

9

25

Foreign exchange losses

25

Miscellaneous expenses

18

22

Total non-operating expenses

62

96

Ordinary income (loss)

(695)

2,876

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

316

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

18

Gain on sale of investment securities

15

0

Gain on sale of golf membership

1

Total extraordinary income

17

336

Extraordinary losses

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates

15

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

0

0

Loss on sale of investment securities

21

Total extraordinary losses

21

15

Income (loss) before income taxes

(699)

3,197

Income taxes - current

448

930

Income taxes - deferred

93

(1)

Total income taxes

541

928

Net income (loss)

(1,241)

2,268

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(55)

0

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent

(1,185)

2,267

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 216 B 1 969 M 1 969 M
Net income 2021 1 247 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2021 15 548 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,2x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 46 863 M 426 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 969
Free-Float 39,6%
Managers and Directors
Kazuo Sakihama President, CEO, COO & Representative Director
Satoko Nakayama Director, Head-Personnel & Information Systems
Masaaki Sawano Independent Director
Noriko Morikawa Independent Outside Director
Jun Furuya Director
