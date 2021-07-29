Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

Yasutaka Kawamura, Manager of Corporate Management Dept.
Tel.:
+81-3-5781-6201
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: -
Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results explanatory meeting: None
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate
year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
to owners of the parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2021
60,671
23.8
2,562
―
2,876
―
2,267
―
Jun. 30, 2020
49,004
―
(890)
―
(695)
―
(1,185)
―
Note: Comprehensive income
Jun. 30, 2021 : 3,014 million yen (－%)
Jun. 30, 2020 : (1,569) million yen (－%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Three months ended
yen
yen
Jun. 30, 2021
92.16
-
Jun. 30, 2020
(48.30)
-
Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. has been adopted since the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage change of net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2021 against net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2020 has not been stated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Jun. 30, 2021
120,002
60,980
50.8
Mar. 31, 2021
110,591
58,831
53.2
Reference: Total equity
As of Jun. 30, 2021 : 60,939 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021 : 58,795 million yen
1
2. Cash dividends
Dividends per share
Quarter-end
Year-end
Annual
1st
2nd
3rd
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021
-
14.00
-
23.00
37.00
Year ending Mar. 31, 2022
-
Year ending Mar. 31, 2022(Forecast)
42.00
-
42.00
84.00
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year
changes)
Net income
Net income
Net sales
Operating
income
Ordinary
income
attributable to owners
per share
of the parent
Full Year
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
280,000
29.5
9,500
159.3
10,000
114.8
6,800
445.2
276.42
Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: None
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2021: Yes
(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation)
Inclusion:1company Company name : Sumitex International Company Limited
Exclusion: None
Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements
1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.
: Yes
2.
Changes in accounting policies other than 1.
: None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4.
Restatements
: None
(4)
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1.
Number of outstanding shares at the end
As of Jun. 30, 2021
25,303,478
As of Mar. 31, 2021
25,303,478
of the period (including treasury stock)
shares
shares
2.
Number of treasury stocks at the end of
As of Jun. 30, 2021
703,294
As of Mar. 31, 2021
703,266
the period
Shares
Shares
3.
Average number of shares during the
Three months ended
24,600,195
Three months ended
24,555,828
period (quarterly cumulative)
Jun. 30, 2021
shares
Jun. 30, 2020
shares
Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments
The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2021
As of Jun. 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
14,828
17,895
Deposits paid to subsidiaries and associates
3,000
－
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
56,141
59,943
Merchandise and finished goods
10,665
14,938
Work in process
816
626
Raw materials and supplies
4
3
Goods in transit
751
897
Other
4,442
4,829
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(114)
(121)
Total current assets
90,537
99,012
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2,493
2,233
Intangible assets
Goodwill
491
2,165
Other
335
426
Total intangible assets
827
2,591
Investments and other assets
16,733
16,164
Total non-current assets
20,054
20,990
Total assets
110,591
120,002
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
39,622
41,443
Short-term borrowings
1,809
6,928
Current portion of long-term borrowings
113
113
Income taxes payable
1,703
832
Provision for bonuses
686
325
Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
42
42
Other
4,119
5,660
Total current liabilities
48,097
55,346
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
358
330
Deferred tax liabilities
955
883
Retirement benefit liabilities
2,254
2,334
Other
94
128
Total non-current liabilities
3,662
3,676
Total liabilities
51,759
59,022
3
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2021
As of Jun. 30, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,800
6,800
Capital surplus
1,792
1,792
Retained earnings
49,903
51,302
Treasury shares
(698)
(698)
Total shareholders' equity
57,798
59,196
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
1,663
1,630
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
138
59
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(705)
148
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(99)
(95)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
997
1,742
Non-controlling interests
36
40
Total net assets
58,831
60,980
Total liabilities and net assets
110,591
120,002
4
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income Quarterly consolidated statements of income
（Unit: Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
Jun. 30, 2020
Jun. 30, 2021
Net sales
49,004
60,671
Cost of sales
42,937
53,853
Gross profit
6,066
6,818
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,957
4,256
Operating income (loss)
(890)
2,562
Non-operating income
Interest income
18
63
Dividend income
64
186
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
30
43
Foreign exchange gains
49
－
Gain on adjustment of account payable
10
13
Miscellaneous income
83
104
Total non-operating income
258
411
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
34
22
Loss on sales of notes receivable - trade
9
25
Foreign exchange losses
－
25
Miscellaneous expenses
18
22
Total non-operating expenses
62
96
Ordinary income (loss)
(695)
2,876
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
316
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
－
18
Gain on sale of investment securities
15
0
Gain on sale of golf membership
1
－
Total extraordinary income
17
336
Extraordinary losses
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and associates
－
15
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
0
0
Loss on sale of investment securities
21
－
Total extraordinary losses
21
15
Income (loss) before income taxes
(699)
3,197
Income taxes - current
448
930
Income taxes - deferred
93
(1)
Total income taxes
541
928
Net income (loss)
(1,241)
2,268
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(55)
0
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
(1,185)
2,267
5
