Chori : Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

As of Mar. 31, 2021 : 58,795 million yen

As of Jun. 30, 2021 : 60,939 million yen

Notes: The Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition, etc. has been adopted since the beginning of the year ended March 31, 2021. Consequently, the percentage change of net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2021 against net sales in the three months ended June 30, 2020 has not been stated.

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Quarterly results explanatory meeting: None

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 13, 2021

CHORI CO., LTD.

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

2. Cash dividends

Dividends per share Quarter-end Year-end Annual 1st 2nd 3rd yen yen yen yen yen Year ended Mar. 31, 2021 - 14.00 - 23.00 37.00 Year ending Mar. 31, 2022 - Year ending Mar. 31, 2022(Forecast) 42.00 - 42.00 84.00

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of the dividend: None

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes) Net income Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners per share of the parent Full Year Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % yen 280,000 29.5 9,500 159.3 10,000 114.8 6,800 445.2 276.42

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced forecasts of consolidated financial results: None

* Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended Jun. 30, 2021: Yes

(Transfer of specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in the scope of consolidation) Inclusion:1company Company name : Sumitex International Company Limited Exclusion: None

Specific accounting process applied to the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the quarter: None Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatements

1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc. : Yes 2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1. : None 3. Changes in accounting estimates : None 4. Restatements : None

(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares) 1. Number of outstanding shares at the end As of Jun. 30, 2021 25,303,478 As of Mar. 31, 2021 25,303,478 of the period (including treasury stock) shares shares 2. Number of treasury stocks at the end of As of Jun. 30, 2021 703,294 As of Mar. 31, 2021 703,266 the period Shares Shares 3. Average number of shares during the Three months ended 24,600,195 Three months ended 24,555,828 period (quarterly cumulative) Jun. 30, 2021 shares Jun. 30, 2020 shares

Quarterly financial reports are out of the scope of quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Explanation on the appropriate use of the forecasts of financial results and other comments

The forward-looking statements such as the forecasts of financial results stated in this document are based on the information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. The Company is under no obligation to guarantee their achievement. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons.

