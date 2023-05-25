Chori : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (352 KB)

Yasutaka Kawamura, Manager of Corporate Management Dept.
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 16, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
June 1, 2023
Scheduled date to file annual securities report:
June 19, 2023
Preparation of supplementary materials on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit attributable
to owners of parent
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Mar. 31, 2023
329,389
15.9
12,656
35.7
12,437
21.1
8,124
19.3
Mar. 31, 2022
284,096
31.4
9,328
154.6
10,274
120.6
6,811
446.2
Note: Comprehensive income
For the fiscal year ended Mar.31, 2023: 9,397 million yen [15.2%]
For the fiscal year ended Mar.31, 2022: 8,157 million yen [212.3%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
per share
per share
profit to total assets
profit to net sales
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
%
%
%
Mar. 31, 2023
330.16
－
11.8
9.0
3.8
Mar. 31, 2022
276.82
－
11.0
8.4
3.3
Reference: Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
For the fiscal year ended Mar.31, 2023: 185 million yen
For the fiscal year ended Mar.31, 2022: 295 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
yen
Mar. 31, 2023
143,200
72,158
50.4
2,932.46
Mar. 31, 2022
134,121
65,096
48.5
2,643.55
Reference: Total Equity
As of Mar.31, 2023: 72,158 million yen
As of Mar.31, 2022: 65,055 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end of
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
period
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Mar. 31, 2023
9,596
(261)
(3,099)
18,860
Mar. 31, 2022
(2,330)
197
(4,015)
12,024
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash
Ratio of
Payout ratio
dividends to
1st quarter
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
Fiscal
Total
dividends
(Consolidated)
net assets
year-end
(Consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Millions of yen
%
%
Mar. 31, 2022
－
42.00
－
42.00
84.00
2,067
30.3
3.3
Mar. 31, 2023
－
50.00
－
55.00
105.00
2,583
31.8
3.8
Fiscal year ending
－
58.00
－
58.00
116.00
30.4
Mar. 31, 2024 (Forecast)
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net profit
Basic earnings
Net sales
Operating
profit
Ordinary
profit
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
yen
Full Year
340,000
3.2
14,200
12.2
14,000
12.6
9,400
15.7
382.00
* Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes
in scope of consolidation):
None
Newly included: ―
Excluded:
―
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.:
None
2.
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
3.
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4.
Restatements:
None
(3)
Number of issued shares (common shares)
1.
Total number of issued shares at the end
As of Mar. 31, 2023
25,303,478 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022
25,303,478 shares
of the period (including treasury shares)
2.
Number of treasury shares at the end of
As of Mar. 31, 2023
696,464 shares
As of Mar. 31, 2022
694,494 shares
the period
3.
Average number of shares outstanding
Fiscal year ended
24,607,482 shares
Fiscal year ended
24,606,380 shares
during the period
Mar. 31, 2023
Mar. 31, 2022
Reference: Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Net profit
Fiscal year ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Mar. 31, 2023
163,507
11.3
7,612
23.2
10,060
24.4
7,552
26.9
Mar. 31, 2022
146,897
21.3
6,180
6.3
8,089
268.8
5,950
－
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Fiscal year ended
yen
yen
Mar. 31, 2023
306.91
－
Mar. 31, 2022
241.83
－
Note: The percentage change of net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 against net profit in the fiscal year ended
Note: March 31, 2021 has not been stated because the change is greater than 1,000%.
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
Net assets per share
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
yen
Mar. 31, 2023
86,639
57,601
66.5
2,340.85
Mar. 31, 2022
84,471
52,541
62.2
2,135.07
Reference: Total equity
As of Mar. 31, 2023: 57,601 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2022: 52,541 million yen
< Reasons for differences in the non-consolidated financial results from the previous fiscal year >
Net sales totaled 163,507 million yen, an increase of 11.3% against the previous fiscal year, mainly due to strong sales in both the Textiles and Chemicals Business. In terms on profit, ordinary profit totaled 10,060 million yen, an increase of 24.4% and net profit came to 7,552 million yen, an increase of 26.9% against the previous fiscal year due to strong performance in overall chemical products and the accurate response to recovering demand for domestic apparel in the Textiles Business.
Consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2022
As of Mar. 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
12,242
16,463
Deposits paid to subsidiaries and affiliates
-
2,500
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
74,272
77,130
Merchandise and finished goods
17,346
19,212
Work in process
1,045
831
Raw materials and supplies
17
Goods in transit
3,704
1,967
Other
6,220
6,614
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(964)
(2,656)
Total current assets
113,871
122,081
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
859
847
Accumulated depreciation
(546)
(574)
Buildings and structures, net
313
272
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
2,645
2,555
Accumulated depreciation
(1,665)
(1,734)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
979
820
Tools, furniture and fixtures
790
813
Accumulated depreciation
(579)
(619)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
210
193
Construction in progress
12
13
Land
262
259
Leased assets
767
764
Accumulated depreciation
(582)
(404)
Leased assets, net
185
359
Total property, plant and equipment
1,964
1,919
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,053
645
Customer-related assets
993
893
Other
401
1,316
Total intangible assets
2,449
2,855
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
10,616
10,766
Long-term loans receivable
1,258
1,436
Distressed receivables
6,146
6,536
Retirement benefit asset
78
-
Deferred tax assets
692
789
Other
3,186
3,378
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,142)
(6,562)
Total investments and other assets
15,836
16,344
Total non-current assets
20,249
21,118
Total assets
134,121
143,200
(Unit: Millions of yen)
As of Mar. 31, 2022
As of Mar. 31, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
52,213
52,919
Short-term borrowings
4,944
4,816
Current portion of long-term borrowings
113
113
Income taxes payable
2,028
2,387
Provision for bonuses
916
927
Provision for loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
42
42
Other
5,203
6,456
Total current liabilities
65,461
67,663
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
245
132
Deferred tax liabilities
843
797
Retirement benefit liability
2,366
2,233
Other
107
215
Total non-current liabilities
3,562
3,378
Total liabilities
69,024
71,041
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
6,800
6,800
Capital surplus
1,799
1,804
Retained earnings
54,804
60,634
Treasury shares
(689)
(689)
Total shareholders' equity
62,714
68,549
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities