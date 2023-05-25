Chori : Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (352 KB)

Reference: Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

Number of treasury shares at the end of

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards, etc.:

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Reference: Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit Fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Mar. 31, 2023 163,507 11.3 7,612 23.2 10,060 24.4 7,552 26.9 Mar. 31, 2022 146,897 21.3 6,180 6.3 8,089 268.8 5,950 －

Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Fiscal year ended yen yen Mar. 31, 2023 306.91 － Mar. 31, 2022 241.83 －

Note: The percentage change of net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 against net profit in the fiscal year ended

Note: March 31, 2021 has not been stated because the change is greater than 1,000%.

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % yen Mar. 31, 2023 86,639 57,601 66.5 2,340.85 Mar. 31, 2022 84,471 52,541 62.2 2,135.07 Reference: Total equity

As of Mar. 31, 2023: 57,601 million yen

As of Mar. 31, 2022: 52,541 million yen

< Reasons for differences in the non-consolidated financial results from the previous fiscal year >

Net sales totaled 163,507 million yen, an increase of 11.3% against the previous fiscal year, mainly due to strong sales in both the Textiles and Chemicals Business. In terms on profit, ordinary profit totaled 10,060 million yen, an increase of 24.4% and net profit came to 7,552 million yen, an increase of 26.9% against the previous fiscal year due to strong performance in overall chemical products and the accurate response to recovering demand for domestic apparel in the Textiles Business.

*Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

* Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The forward-looking statements in this document are based on the information available at the time of publication and certain assumptions that the Company judges as rational. Actual financial results may vary significantly due to various reasons. The Company, therefore, wishes to caution that readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements.

