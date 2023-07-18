Translation - Original text in Japanese

Medium-Term

Management Plan

Chori Innovation Plan 2025

(CIP2025)

~FY2023-FY2025~

April 28, 2023

1

Medium- to Long-term Initiatives

Corporate Philosophy

Chori's History

VISION2030: The Company We aspire to be

Chori Innovation Plan 2022 Progress of KPIs

Chori Innovation Plan 2025 KPIs

Positioning and Background of Chori Innovation Plan

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

1

Medium- to Long-term Initiatives

Corporate Philosophy

Corporate Philosophy

As members of the global community,

we will work for the betterment of society. We take pride in being fair and sincere, and in continuing to offer superb service

in order to deliver superior customer satisfaction.

Corporate Slogan

(We are) Making your dreams come true

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

2

Medium- to Long-term Initiatives

Chori's History

Solid management since the formulation of the Reborn Management Plan in 2003

Global business development centered on the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business, Chemicals Business, and Machinery businesses

(Billions of yen)

200

2003

180 Launches the Reborn Management Plan

  • Focuses on structural improvement

2021

Makes STX Company Limited a subsidiary Reaches ¥10.0 billion in ordinary profit

2015

Achieving

VISION2030

(The Company We aspire to be)

160

and core businesses

1991

Makes Miyako Kagaku Co., Ltd. a subsidiary in a large-scale M&A

140Bubble economy bursts

  • Falls into a deficit;

120 Net sales of ¥755.5 billion

(record high), but large losses in

financing and real estate

100

801974-1975

2004

2014

Relocates Tokyo

Becomes a

head office to

Further

consolidated

Shinagawa

subsidiary of

breakthroughs

TORAY

INDUSTRIES, INC.

60

Oil crisis Falls into a deficit

toward 2030

401948Established

20

0

A Period of Growth

A Period of

Setbacks

Ordinary profit

A Period of Breakthrough Results

A New Stage

and Leaps Forward

1948

1975

2003

2017

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

3

Medium- to Long-term Initiatives

VISION2030: The Company We aspire to be

Sustainability

A company that can coexist in harmony with society and contribute to the realization of its sustainable and prosperous future.

Well-being

VISION 2030

Innovation

The Company

We Aspire to Be

A company that contributes

A company that can

constantly generate higher

to the well-being of each

levels of profit by

stakeholder and provides

developing new businesses

employees with a rewarding

through continuous

and enjoyable workplace

innovation and

environment.

investment in growth areas.

¥400.0 billion

¥20.0 billion

Net Sales

Net Profit before

Income Taxes

蝶理株式会社 CHORI CO., LTD.

4

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2023 07:46:06 UTC.