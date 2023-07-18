Delayed Japan Exchange -
02:00:00 2023-07-18 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
2929.00
JPY
+1.28%
-3.17%
+35.48%
Chori : Mid-Term Management Plan “Chori Innovation Plan 2025” (1.34MB)
Translation - Original text in Japanese
Medium-Term
Management Plan
Chori Innovation Plan 2025
(CIP2025)
~FY2023-FY2025~
1
Medium- to Long-term Initiatives
Corporate Philosophy
Chori's History
VISION2030: The Company We aspire to be
Chori Innovation Plan 2022 Progress of KPIs
Chori Innovation Plan 2025 KPIs
Positioning and Background of Chori Innovation Plan
Medium- to Long-term Initiatives
Corporate Philosophy
Corporate Philosophy
As members of the global community,
we will work for the betterment of society. We take pride in being fair and sincere, and in continuing to offer superb service
in order to deliver superior customer satisfaction.
Corporate Slogan
(We are) Making your dreams come true
Medium- to Long-term Initiatives
Chori's History
Solid management since the formulation of the Reborn Management Plan in 2003
Global business development centered on the Fibers, Textiles, and Garments Business, Chemicals Business, and Machinery businesses
(Billions of yen)
200
2003
180 Launches the Reborn Management Plan
Focuses on structural improvement
2021
Makes STX Company Limited a subsidiary Reaches ¥10.0 billion in ordinary profit
2015
Achieving
VISION2030
(The Company We aspire to be)
Makes Miyako Kagaku Co., Ltd. a subsidiary in a large-scale M&A
140 Bubble economy bursts 120 Net sales of ¥755.5 billion
(record high), but large losses in
financing and real estate
100
80 1974-1975
2004
2014
Relocates Tokyo
Becomes a
head office to
Further
consolidated
Shinagawa
subsidiary of
breakthroughs
TORAY
INDUSTRIES, INC.
Oil crisis Falls into a deficit
40 1948Established
20
0
A Period of Growth
A Period of
Setbacks
Ordinary profit
A Period of Breakthrough Results
A New Stage
and Leaps Forward
Medium- to Long-term Initiatives
VISION2030: The Company We aspire to be
Sustainability
A company that can coexist in harmony with society and contribute to the realization of its sustainable and prosperous future.
Well-being
VISION 2030
Innovation
The Company
We Aspire to Be
A company that contributes
A company that can
constantly generate higher
to the well-being of each
levels of profit by
stakeholder and provides
developing new businesses
employees with a rewarding
through continuous
and enjoyable workplace
innovation and
environment.
investment in growth areas.
¥400.0
billion ¥20.0 billion
Net Sales
Net Profit before
Income Taxes
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Chori Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2023 07:46:06 UTC.
Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production
Jun. 16
RE
Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2024
May. 25
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Announces Year End Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023, Payable on June 1, 2023; Provides Second Quarter and Year End Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024
May. 25
CI
Chori Seeks M&A
May. 09
CI
CHORI CO. : Q4 2022 Earnings Release
Apr. 27
FA
CHORI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
Mar. 29
FA
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
Feb. 02
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
Feb. 02
CI
CHORI CO., LTD. : Q3 2022 Earnings Release
Jan. 26
FA
Chori Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Payable on December 1, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Ending March 31, 2023
Nov. 10
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend for the for Fiscal 2023
Nov. 02
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
Nov. 02
CI
CHORI CO., LTD. : Interim 2022 Earnings Release
2022
FA
CHORI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
2022
FA
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the End of Second Quarter and Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
CHORI CO., LTD. : Q1 2022 Earnings Release
2022
FA
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Announces Year-End Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on June 1, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the End of Second Quarter and Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
2022
CI
CHORI CO., LTD. : FY 2021 Earnings Call
2022
FA
CHORI CO., LTD. : FY 2021 Earnings Release
2022
FA
CHORI CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
2022
FA
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
2022
CI
Chori Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
2022
CI
CHORI CO., LTD. : Q3 2021 Earnings Call
2022
FA
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
CHORI CO., LTD. operates in three business segments. The Textile segment provides chemical fibers, natural fibers, cotton, original yarn, fabrics, silk, textiles and industrial materials. The Chemical Products segment offers organic and inorganic chemical products, precision chemicals, pharmaceutical materials, additives of food and feed, as well as natural mineral products. The Machinery segment provides vehicles and machines, as well as related materials. The others segment is involved in the office outsourcing business.
Read more
More about the company