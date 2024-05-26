These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.
(Securities Code 8014) May 31, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 27, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Kazuo Sakihama
President, CEO & COO
Chori Co., Ltd.
1-7-3, Awajimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka,
Japan
NOTICE OF
THE 77TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
We are pleased to announce that the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Chori Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.
In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and thus posted the matters subject to electronic provision on the Company's website on the Internet as the "Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."
The Company's website:
https://www.chori.co.jp/english/ir/stock/assembly/
In addition to the above website, matters subject to electronic provision are also made available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE).
TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
Please review the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders as stated below and submit your vote by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, with reference to the Guidance for Exercising Your Voting Rights described on pages 3 to 4.
Date and Time: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:30 a.m.)
Place:
Shinagawa Intercity Hall, located at 2-15-4, Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
1
Agenda:
Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024) and results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee
2. Nonconsolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 77th Fiscal Year (April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2024)
Proposals to be resolved:
Proposal No. 1: Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
Proposal No. 2: Election of Four (4) Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Substitute Director on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
- In the event of any revisions to the matters subject to electronic provision, the revised information will be posted on the aforementioned websites where such matters are posted.
- The following matters are not included in the document delivered to the shareholders who requested the delivery of the document, pursuant to the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. Therefore, this document is a part of the documents audited by the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Accounting Auditor in preparing the Audit Report.
- Business Report: "Accounting Auditor" and "Company's Systems and Policies"
- Consolidated Financial Statements: "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements"
- Nonconsolidated Financial Statements: "Nonconsolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and "Notes to the Nonconsolidated Financial Statements"
2
Guidance for Exercising Your Voting Rights
Please review the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders provided below and exercise your voting rights.
You can exercise your voting rights through any of the three methods set out below.
Exercising of Voting Rights by attending the General Meeting of Shareholders
Date and time of the General Meeting of Shareholders: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time
Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk of the venue. In addition, attendees are requested to bring the Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (this document) with them.
Exercise of Voting Rights in Writing
Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Japan time
Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it to us by the deadline.
Exercise of Voting Right via the Internet
Deadline for the exercise of voting rights: Monday, June 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. Japan time
Please access the Website for Exercising Voting Rights using a PC, smartphone or mobile phone to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.
Website for Exercising Voting Rights: https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/
For more information, please read the instructions on page 4.
-
When exercising your voting rights by proxy, (1) a letter of attorney signed by the shareholder, the grantor, or with his/her signature and seal and (2) Voting Rights Exercise Form of the shareholder, the grantor, or other documents to confirm the identification of the shareholder, need to be submitted.
A proxy is limited to one shareholder who owns the Company's Voting Rights as stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
- If there is no indication of your vote for or against each proposal when you exercise your voting rights in writing, the Company will deem that you have voted for the proposals.
- If you exercise your voting rights both via the Voting Rights Exercise Form and the Internet, the vote exercised via the Internet will be recognized as valid. If you exercise your voting rights several times via the Internet, only the final vote will be deemed valid.
3
Guidance for Exercising your Voting Rights via the Internet
Scanning the QR Code "Smart Exercise"
- Scan the QR code on the bottom right of your Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.
You can log in to the Website for Exercising Voting Rights without entering your voting rights exercise code or password.
You can only exercise your voting rights once using "Smart Exercise".
If you would like to change your votes after exercising your voting rights, please access the PC website and log in by entering the "voting rights exercise code" and "password" provided on the back of the right-hand side of your Voting Rights Exercise Form, and exercise your voting rights again.
*If you scan the QR code again, you can access the PC website.
Entering your voting rights exercise code and password
Website for Exercising Voting Rights URL: https://soukai.mizuho-tb.co.jp/
- Access the Website for Exercising Voting Rights.
- Enter the "voting rights exercise code" provided on your Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- Enter the "password" provided on your Voting Rights Exercise Form.
- Please follow the instructions on the screen to indicate your vote for or against the proposals.
Inquiries
-
Contact information for PC related technical inquires
Stock Transfer Agency Department, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. Internet related technical support
Telephone: 0120-768-524 (Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.)
- Contact for other inquiries for stock-related administrative work Telephone: 0120-288-324 (Weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)
- The password serves as a tool to verify the voter's identity. Please be sure to keep it in a safe place until the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. We are unable to provide your password over the phone.
- If you enter the wrong password for a specified number of times in succession, the web page will be locked and become unusable. In this case, you need to follow the instructions on the screen to try again.
- Please understand that shareholder is solely responsible for any expenses incurred to connect to the Internet.
- The Company has tested and confirmed the operation of the Website for Exercising Voting Rights, using general Internet access devices, but certain types of devices may not be able to access the website.
- If you are an institutional investor, you may use the Electronic Voting System Platform for institutional investors operated by ICJ, Inc.
4
Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and References
Proposal No. 1 Election of Four (4) Directors (Excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member)
All of five (5) Directors (excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) of the Company will complete their terms of office at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company proposes the election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member), decreasing the number of Directors (excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) by one
(1).
This proposal was determined by the Board of Directors after deliberation on the proposal by the Governance Committee, which is an advisory body for the Board of Directors. It was also reviewed by the Audit & Supervisory Committee, and no objection was raised.
The candidates for Directors (excluding Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member) are as follows:
No.
Name
Gender (Age)
Term of
Current positions at the Company
office
1
[Reappointment]
Tatsuyuki Sakoda
Male (59 years old)
2 years
Director
Managing Executive Officer
2
[New appointment]
Hiroshi Yoshida
Male (56 years old)
－
Managing Executive Officer
3
[Reappointment]
Kazuhiro Tohge
Male (63 years old)
6 years
Director
Executive Officer
4
[New appointment]
Nobuyuki Inohara
Male (64 years old)
－
5
Name
No. Date of birth Age
Tatsuyuki Sakoda
November 4, 1964
59 years old
1Male
[Term of office as Director]
2 years
[Reappointment]
Number of
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
Company
held
Apr. 1989
Joined the Company
Jun. 2018
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of
Corporate Planning Division and Department
Manager of Corporate Management Department of
the Company, and President of CHORI AMERICA,
INC.
Jun. 2020
Executive Officer of the Company, President & CEO
9,437
of Miyako Kagaku Co., Ltd.
shares
Jun. 2021
Senior Executive Officer of the Company, President
& CEO of Miyako Kagaku Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2022
Director, Managing Executive Officer, General
Manager of Corporate Planning Division, Executive
Chief Representative for China and General
Manager of Pharmacovigilance & Quality Assurance
Office of the Company (to present)
■ Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director
Since joining the Company in 1989, Mr. Tatsuyuki Sakoda has worked mainly in finance and accounting operations. He has served as Deputy General Manager of Corporate Planning Division and has been the President & CEO of Miyako Kagaku Co., Ltd., and since 2022, he has been Director, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division, Executive Chief Representative for China and General Manager of Pharmacovigilance & Quality Assurance Office of the Company. He has abundant business experience in the Company and the Group and broad knowledge in all the areas of management of a trading company. We believe that he is capable of carrying out appropriate business execution and objectively supervising the management of the Company, have therefore continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director.
6
Name
No. Date of birth Age
2
Hiroshi Yoshida
February 23, 1968
56 years old
Male
[New appointment]
Number of
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
shares of the
and significant concurrent positions
Company
held
Apr. 1990
Joined the Company
Jun. 2013
Executive Officer, Deputy General Manager of
Textile Material Operations and Department
Manager of Performance Fiber and Textile
Department of the Company
Jun. 2017
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
Synthetic Fiber Manufacturing Service Operations
and General Manager of Logistics Department
(Textile) of the Company
Jun. 2020
Director, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager
of Textile Division, Senior Manager of Synthetic
Fiber Business Department, General Manager of
10,763
Logistics Department (Textile) and General Manager
shares
of Hokuriku Branch of the Company
Jun. 2021
Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of
Textile Division, Senior Manager of Synthetic Fiber
Business Department, General Manager of Logistics
Department (Textile) and General Manager of
Hokuriku Branch of the Company
Apr. 2024 Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Textile Division, Senior Manager of Fibers and Textiles Business Department, General Manager of Logistics Department (Textile) and General Manager of Hokuriku Branch of the Company (to present)
■ Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director
Since joining the Company in 1990, Mr. Hiroshi Yoshida has worked mainly in fiber and textiles business. At present, he serves as Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Textile Division, Senior Manager of Fibers and Textiles Business Department, General Manager of Logistics Department (Textile) and General Manager of Hokuriku Branch of the Company. He has abundant business experience in the Company and the Group and broad knowledge in all the areas of management of a trading company. We believe that he is capable of carrying out appropriate business execution and objectively supervising the management of the Company, have therefore newly nominated him as a candidate for Director.
7
Name
No. Date of birth Age
3
Kazuhiro Tohge
September 5, 1960
63 years old
Male
[Term of office as Director]
6 years
[Reappointment]
Number of
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
shares of
the
and significant concurrent positions
Company
held
Apr. 1984
Joined TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Jun. 2010
Chief in charge of Corporate Marketing Planning
Department and Chief in charge of Automotive
Material Strategic Planning Department of TORAY
INDUSTRIES, INC.
Jun. 2014
Director of P.T. Toray Industries Indonesia, Vice
President of P.T. Indonesia Toray Synthetics and
Director of P.T. OST FIBRE INDUSTRIES
7,424
May 2016
General Manager of Industrial & Clothing Textile
shares
Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Jun. 2018
Director, Executive Officer, General Manager of
Promoting Textile & Garment Business Globalization
of the Company
Jun. 2019
Director, Executive Officer, Special Appointee of the
President (Textile Division) of the Company (to
present)
■ Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director
Since joining TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. in 1984, Mr. Kazuhiro Tohge has engaged mainly in sales operations related to the fiber and textile business. He has served as Vice President of P.T. Indonesia Toray Synthetics and General Manager of Industrial & Clothing Textile Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., and, at present, serves as the Director, Executive Officer, Special Appointee of the President (Textile Division) of the Company, promoting operations in the fiber and textile business for which he is responsible based on the medium-term management plan. He has abundant global business experience, and we believe that he is capable of carrying out appropriate business execution and objectively supervising management in the businesses and fields for which he is responsible, and have therefore continuously nominated him as a candidate for Director.
8
Name
No. Date of birth Age
4
Nobuyuki Inohara
May 5, 1960
64 years old
Male
[New appointment]
Number of
Past experience, positions, responsibilities,
shares of
the
and significant concurrent positions
Company
held
Apr. 1983
Joined TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Apr. 2005
General Manager, Polyester Polymers Department of
Apr. 2010
TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
General Manager, Torayca Reinforced Plastics
May 2013
Department of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
General Manager, Resins Division of TORAY
Jun. 2015
INDUSTRIES, INC.
President and Representative Member of the Board,
Jun. 2019
Toray Plastics Precision Co., Ltd.
Member of the Board, General Manager of Resins &
Jun. 2020
Chemicals Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
0
Corporate Vice President, General Manager of Resins
shares
& Chemicals Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES,
Jun. 2022
INC.
Standing Director in charge of Resins & Chemicals
Jun. 2023
Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Senior Director, Deputy General Manager of Resins
& Chemicals Division of TORAY INDUSTRIES,
Apr. 2024
INC.
Corporate Vice President, General Manager of
Affiliated Companies Division of TORAY
INDUSTRIES, INC. (to present)
■ Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director
Since joining TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. in 1983, Mr. Nobuyuki Inohara has gained rich experience, knowledge, and deep expertise and is well versed in sales related to the resins and chemicals business following his many years of engagement in this area. He has also acquired sufficient knowledge in management through performing his duties as President and Representative Member of the Board of an affiliated company of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. as well as an officer of TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC. We believe that he will objectively supervise management and provide useful suggestions for achieving sustainable growth from a viewpoint of corporate management based on his knowledge and ability. We have therefore newly nominated him as a candidate for Director.
(Note) No material conflict of interest exists between the Company and any of the candidates for Directors.
9
Proposal No. 2 Election of Four (4) Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
All of three (3) Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member of the Company will complete their terms of office at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company proposes the election of four (4) Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member, increasing the number of Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member by one (1).
This proposal was determined by the Board of Directors after deliberation by the Governance Committee, which is an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The Audit & Supervisory Committee has also consented to this proposal.
The candidates for Directors on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member are as follows:
No.
Name
Gender (Age)
Term of
office
1
[Reappointment]
Shigemasa Yabu
Male (63 years old)
9 years
2
[Reappointment]
Masaaki Sawano
6 years
[Outside Director]
Male (70 years old)
[Independent Officer]
[Reappointment]
3
[Outside Director]
Hiromasa Suzuki
Male (67 years old)
3 years
[Independent Officer]
[New appointment]
Female (63 years
4
[Outside Director]
Hiroko Noda
2 years
old)
[Independent Officer]
Current positions at the Company
Director on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Outside Director on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Outside Director on the Audit & Supervisory Committee Member
Outside Director
10
