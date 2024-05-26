These documents have been translated from Japanese originals for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damage arising from the translations.

(Securities Code 8014) May 31, 2024 (Date of commencement of electronic provision measures: May 27, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Kazuo Sakihama

President, CEO & COO

Chori Co., Ltd.

1-7-3, Awajimachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka,

Japan

NOTICE OF

THE 77TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

We are pleased to announce that the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Chori Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held for the purposes as described below.

In convening this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company has taken measures for electronic provision and thus posted the matters subject to electronic provision on the Company's website on the Internet as the "Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders."

The Company's website: https://www.chori.co.jp/english/ir/stock/assembly/

In addition to the above website, matters subject to electronic provision are also made available on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the TSE website below, enter "CHORI" into "Issue name (company name)" or "8014" into "Code," and select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order to find "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting /Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" in the "Filed information available for public inspection" section.

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please review the information in the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders as stated below and submit your vote by no later than 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, with reference to the Guidance for Exercising Your Voting Rights described on pages 3 to 4.

Date and Time: Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan time (Reception opens at 9:30 a.m.)