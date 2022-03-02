Chorus Aviation : Falko Acquisition Webcast Transcript

"While Cision has used commercially reasonable efforts to produce this transcript, it does not represent or warrant that this transcript is error-free. Cision will not be responsible for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, consequential, loss of profits or other damages or liabilities which may arise out of or result from any use made of this transcript or any error contained therein."
CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS
Nathalie Megann
Chorus Aviation Inc. - Vice President, Investor Relations
Joe Randell
Chorus Aviation Inc. - President & Chief Executive Officer
Jolene Mahody
Chorus Aviation Inc. - Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer
Gary Osborne
Chorus Aviation Inc. - Chief Financial Officer
CONFERENCE CALL PARTICIPANTS
Konark Gupta
Scotia Capital - Analyst
Kevin Chiang
CIBC Capital Markets - Analyst
Matthew Lee
Canaccord Genuity Group - Analyst
Walter Spracklin
RBC Capital Markets - Analyst
David Ocampo
Cormark Securities - Analyst
Alanna Yontef
BMO Capital Markets - Analyst
Tim James
TD Securities - Analyst
PRESENTATION
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Falko Acquisition Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and- answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Monday, February 28, 2022.
I would now like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Nathalie Megann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nathalie Megann - Vice President, Investor Relations, Chorus Aviation Inc.
Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Today is a very important day in Chorus' history and with me today are Joe Randell, President and CEO; Jolene Mahody, EVP and Chief Strategy Officer; and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, who will take you through the highlights of the Falko transaction announced last night.
A presentation is posted in the Investor Relations section of the Chorus website under Management Presentations. A link is also provided in the news release announcing this transaction and we will be referencing this presentation in our prepared remarks.
With that, I'll jump right into the customary forward-looking information disclaimer as the discussion in this call is forward looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.
Chorus undertakes no obligation, other than that imposed by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information, or circumstances that arise after this call. I direct your attention to the caution regarding forward-looking statements and information that is provided on page one of the presentation and provided in our news release dated February 27, 2022.
Thank you and I'll now turn the call over to Joe Randell.
Joe Randell - President & Chief Executive Officer, Chorus Aviation Inc.
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on this important call.
Chorus has entered into a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Falko Regional Aircraft Limited and interest in various aircraft funds managed by Falko. The transaction, as described on page two of the presentation Nathalie referred to, is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and customary completion requirements and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
This deal, more than C$1 billion, is truly transformative for Chorus. Under the terms of the agreement, Chorus will pay approximately US$855 million for the acquisition of Falko's regional asset management platform, together with equity interests in 126 owned and managed aircraft. We will fund the investment with US$445 million in cash, inclusive of Falko's cash balance, and by assuming approximately US$410 million of existing debt.
Brookfield, through its special investments program, and together with institutional partners, has agreed to make a strategic equity investment in Chorus in connection with the transaction. The cash portion of the consideration will be funded predominantly through the Brookfield investment. Upon
closing of the transaction, Brookfield will invest a total of US$374 million through a combination of Chorus preferred and common equity. The remaining consideration will be funded through our cash resources.
Brookfield will invest US$300 million of preferred equity and US$74 million of common equity. The preferred equity will initially pay a cash dividend of 8.75% annually, or 9.5% in kind at Chorus' o ption, escalating after the sixth anniversary. The common equity will be issued at C$3.70 per share, representing an approximate 8% premium to the 30-day VWAP as at the date the parties agreed to pricing on January
28th. On a pro forma basis, this represents 12.5% of Chorus' issued and outstanding shares. In addition, $18.6 million in common share purchase warrants will be issued at C$4.60 per share, representing an
approximate 35% premium to the 30-day VWAP as at January 28th.
Upon closing the transaction, Brookfield will nominate David Levenson, Managing Partner and Global Head of Brookfield Special Investments, and Frank Yu, Senior Vice President, Brookfield Special Investments, to the Chorus' Board of Directors. Brookfield's support validates the transaction and enables the transformation of Chorus' business and growth strategy. We have completed a through and in-depth analysis of this opportunity and the strategic merits of this combination are indisputable. This is a defining transaction for Chorus. This combination creates a premier full-service provider in regional aviation, delivers first year earnings and EPS accretion, and positions Chorus for growth.
As noted on page four of the presentation, Falko is a leading regional aircraft asset management company and has a global presence and established relationships with customers, manufacturers, and leasing companies. Falko has a successful track record of raising and deploying capital. Since 2011, Falko, through its managed funds and affiliates, has acquired over 320 regional jet and turboprop aircraft and
