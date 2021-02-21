Log in
Chorus : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - cover

02/21/2021
Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

22 February 2021

ASX Appendix 3A.1

Further to the filing of Chorus' half year result we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' FY21 interim dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 20:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
