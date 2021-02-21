Chorus : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - cover

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington 6140
New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
22 February 2021
ASX Appendix 3A.1
Further to the filing of Chorus' half year result we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' FY21 interim dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.
Authorised by:
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Steve Pettigrew
Head of External Communications Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257
Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808 Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2021 20:53:01 UTC.