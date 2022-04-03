Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Chorus Limited
  News
  Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-31
7.36 NZD   -0.54%
03/30CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
03/30CHORUS : to submit first price-path compliance statement
PU
03/28CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

04/03/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 21 February 2022.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Ordinary Shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE0001S2

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

22,866

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZD $7.30 (average) in respect of 5,000 ordinary shares acquired on NZX

AUD $6.75 (average) in respect of 17,866 ordinary shares acquired on ASX

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

Cash

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Paid in full

Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)

0.0051%

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

N/A

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must be identified here)

Acquisition under Board approved buyback programme announced on 21 February 2022

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

446,224,185 ordinary shares

None held as treasury stock

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock

No

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, acquisition, or redemption is made

Board resolution dated 18

February 2022

NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

Shares acquired will be cancelled

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

1/04/2022

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4039 +64 27 488 7808

Contact email address

Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

4/04/2022

The identity of the seller or sellers (and the beneficial owner or owners) of the Chorus ordinary shares is not known to Chorus.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 20:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
