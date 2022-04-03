Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

|
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Chorus Limited
NZX ticker code
CNU
Class of financial product
Ordinary Shares
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)
NZCNUE0001S2
Section 2: Capital change details
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
22,866
Nominal value (if any)
N/A
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
NZD $7.30 (average) in respect of 5,000 ordinary shares acquired on NZX
AUD $6.75 (average) in respect of 17,866 ordinary shares acquired on ASX
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)
Cash
Amount paid up (if not in full)
Paid in full
Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)
0.0051%
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
N/A
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must be identified here)
Acquisition under Board approved buyback programme announced on 21 February 2022
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.
446,224,185 ordinary shares
None held as treasury stock
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock
No
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, acquisition, or redemption is made
Board resolution dated 18
February 2022
NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)
Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)
Shares acquired will be cancelled
Date of issue/acquisition/redemption
1/04/2022
Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person
Name of person authorised to make this announcement
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
Contact person for this announcement
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Contact phone number
+64 4 896 4039 +64 27 488 7808
Contact email address
Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Date of release through MAP
4/04/2022