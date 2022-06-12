Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
7.155 NZD   -1.17%
04:43pCHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
06/09CHORUS : Updates on RAB finalisation and FY22 Capex
PU
05/03CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

06/12/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 21 February 2022.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Ordinary Shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE0001S2

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

25,750

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZD $7.1519 (average) in

respect of 9,300 ordinary

shares acquired on NZX

AUD $6.4471 (average) in

respect of 16,450 ordinary

shares acquired on ASX

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

Cash

consideration)

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Paid in full

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

0.0058%

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,

in existence)

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

N/A

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the

Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority

Acquisition under Board

for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must

approved buyback programme

be identified here)

announced on 21 February

2022

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

446,618,760 ordinary shares

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury

Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class

None held as treasury stock

held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares

No

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

Board resolution dated 18

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

February 2022

acquisition, or redemption is made

NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

Shares acquired will be

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

cancelled

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

10/06/2022

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4039

+64 27 488 7808

Contact email address

Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

13/06/2022

The identity of the seller or sellers (and the beneficial owner or owners) of the Chorus ordinary shares is not known to Chorus.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 20:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
04:43pCHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
06/09CHORUS : Updates on RAB finalisation and FY22 Capex
PU
05/03CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/27CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/22CHORUS : Ceasing to have substantial holding
PU
04/21CHORUS : Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
PU
04/21CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
04/13CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - various
PU
04/13CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/13CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jack Matthews
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 958 M 610 M 610 M
Net income 2022 67,2 M 42,8 M 42,8 M
Net Debt 2022 2 583 M 1 643 M 1 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 50,7x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 3 196 M 2 034 M 2 034 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,03x
EV / Sales 2023 6,07x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,16 NZD
Average target price 6,99 NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Murray Peter Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-0.21%2 034
INWIT S.P.A.-7.13%10 018
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-16.71%7 134
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-4.75%4 153
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.88%4 129
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-15.06%4 023