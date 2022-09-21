Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 21 February 2022.
|
Name of issuer
|
Chorus Limited
|
|
|
|
NZX ticker code
|
CNU
|
|
|
|
Class of financial product
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)
|
NZCNUE0001S2
|
|
|
|
Section 2: Capital change details
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
|
81,500
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value (if any)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
|
NZD $7.4769 (average) in
|
|
respect of 26,500 ordinary
|
|
shares acquired on NZX
|
|
AUD $6.6030 in respect of
|
|
55,000 ordinary shares
|
|
acquired on ASX
|
|
|
|
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
|
Cash
|
consideration)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount paid up (if not in full)
|
Paid in full
|
|
|
|
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
|
0.0183%
|
|
issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of
|
|
|
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,
|
|
|
in existence)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the
|
N/A
|
principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion
|
|
|
price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial
|
|
|
Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the
|
|
|
Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority
|
Acquisition under Board
|
for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must
|
approved buyback programme
|
be identified here)
|
announced on 21 February
|
|
2022
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
|
446,385,610 ordinary shares
|
|
issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury
|
|
|
Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class
|
None held as treasury stock
|
|
held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares
|
No
|
|
are to be held as treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,
|
Board resolution dated 18
|
|
including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,
|
February 2022
|
|
acquisition, or redemption is made
|
|
|
|
|