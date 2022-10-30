Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
7.850 NZD    0.00%
03:49pChorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
10/25Chorus : ASM 2022 - meeting results announcement
PU
10/25Chorus Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
Summary 
Summary

Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

10/30/2022 | 03:49pm EDT
Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 21 February 2022.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Ordinary Shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE0001S2

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

185,937

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZD $7.8481 (average) in

respect of 75,684 ordinary

shares acquired on NZX

AUD $7.0999 (average) in

respect of 110,253 ordinary

shares acquired on ASX

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

Cash

consideration)

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Paid in full

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

0.0417%

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,

in existence)

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

N/A

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion

price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial

Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the

Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority

Acquisition under Board

for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must

approved buyback programme

be identified here)

announced on 21 February

2022

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

446,119,355 ordinary shares

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury

Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class

None held as treasury stock

held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares

No

are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

Board resolution dated 18

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

February 2022

acquisition, or redemption is made

NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

Shares acquired will be

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

cancelled

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

28/10/2022

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Andrew Carroll

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4039

+64 27 488 7808

Contact email address

Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

31/10/2022

The identity of the seller or sellers (and the beneficial owner or owners) of the Chorus ordinary shares is not known to Chorus.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 19:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
