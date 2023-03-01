Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 20 February 2023.
Section 1: Issuer information
Name of issuer
Chorus Limited
NZX ticker code
CNU
Class of financial product
Ordinary Shares
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)
NZCNUE0001S2
Section 2: Capital change details
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
114,434
Nominal value (if any)
N/A
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
NZD $8.2175 (average) in
respect of 50,000 ordinary
shares acquired on NZX
AUD $7.5461 (average) in
respect of 64,434 ordinary
shares acquired on ASX
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
Cash
consideration)
Amount paid up (if not in full)
Paid in full
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
0.0258%
issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock,
in existence)
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the
N/A
principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion
price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial
Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the
Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority
Acquisition under Board
for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must
approved buyback programme
be identified here)
announced on 20 February
2023
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the