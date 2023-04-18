Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
8.700 NZD    0.00%
04:42pChorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/13Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/11Chorus : Crown approves UniSuper holding up to 20%
PU
Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

04/18/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 20 February 2023.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Ordinary Shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE0001S2

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

271,389

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZD $8.7069 (average) in

respect of 250,000 ordinary

shares acquired on NZX

AUD $8.0100 (average) in

respect of 21,389 ordinary

shares acquired on ASX

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other

Cash

consideration)

Amount paid up (if not in full)

Paid in full

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

0.0618%

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of

Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury

Stock, in existence)

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options,

N/A

the principal terms of Conversion (for example the

Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of

the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of

Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise

price and exercise date)

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific

Acquisition under Board

authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for

approved buyback programme

change must be identified here)

announced on 20 February 2023

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

439,093,406 ordinary shares

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding

Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products

None held as treasury stock

of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the

issue/acquisition/redemption.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those

No

shares are to be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption,

Board resolutions dated 18

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue,

February 2022 and 17 February

acquisition, or redemption is made

2023

NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

Shares acquired will be

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

cancelled

Date of acquisition

18/04/2023

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Mark Aue

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Andrew Hopkinson

Treasurer

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4014

+64 27 249 5678

Contact email address

andrew.hopkinson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

19/04/2023

The identity of the seller or sellers (and the beneficial owner or owners) of the Chorus ordinary shares is not known to Chorus.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 20:41:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
