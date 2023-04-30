Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, Board resolutions dated 18

including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, February 2022 and 17 February

acquisition, or redemption is made 2023

NZX Listing Rule 4.14.1(a)

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for Shares acquired will be

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements) cancelled

Date of acquisition 28/04/2023

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement Mark Aue

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Contact phone number +64 4 896 4039

+64 27 488 7808

Contact email address brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz