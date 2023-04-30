Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and s.65(2) of the Companies Act 1993, and relates to the acquisition of ordinary shares in Chorus Limited under the on-market share buyback programme announced by Chorus to the market on 20 February 2023.
|
Name of issuer
|
Chorus Limited
|
|
|
|
NZX ticker code
|
CNU
|
|
|
|
Class of financial product
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)
|
NZCNUE0001S2
|
|
|
|
Section 2: Capital change details
|
|
|
Number issued/acquired/redeemed
|
205,654
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal value (if any)
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security
|
NZD $8.6388 (average) in
|
|
respect of 120,000 ordinary
|
|
shares acquired on NZX
|
|
AUD $8.0195 (average) in
|
|
respect of 85,654 ordinary
|
|
shares acquired on ASX
|
|
|
|
Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other
|
Cash
|
consideration)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount paid up (if not in full)
|
Paid in full
|
|
|
|
Percentage of total class of Financial Products
|
0.0469%
|
|
issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of
|
|
|
Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury
|
|
|
Stock, in existence)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options,
|
N/A
|
the principal terms of Conversion (for example the
|
|
|
Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of
|
|
|
the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of
|
|
|
Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise
|
|
|
price and exercise date)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific
|
Acquisition under Board
|
|
authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for
|
approved buyback programme
|
|
change must be identified here)
|
announced on 20 February 2023
|
|
|
|
|
Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the
|
438,620,055 ordinary shares
|
|
issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding
|
|
|
Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products
|
None held as treasury stock
|
|
of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the
|
|
|
issue/acquisition/redemption.
|
|
|
|
|
|
In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those
|
No
|
|
shares are to be held as treasury stock
|
|
|
|
|