    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-20
7.400 NZD   +0.82%
12:08aCHORUS : Ceasing to have substantial holding
PU
04/21CHORUS : Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
PU
04/21CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : Ceasing to have substantial holding

04/22/2022 | 12:08am EDT
Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To Chorus Ltd

Date this disclosure made: 22 April, 2022

Date last disclosure made: 21 April, 2022

Date on which substantial holding ceased: 19 April, 2022

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)

Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.

For last disclosure,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 28,015,717

  • (b) total in class: 446,959,395

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 6.268%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

  • (a) total number held in class: 21,579,364

  • (b) total in class: 446,959,395

  • (c) total percentage held in class: 4.828%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:

For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.

For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia

Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003, E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

Certification

I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Annexure A

Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Date of Transaction

Holder of Relevant Interest

Nature of Transaction

Class of Securities

Numbe r of Securiti es

Cash Considera tion (NZD)

0

0.00

Annexure B

Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group

List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.

Entities

└─┬─Morgan Stanley

├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

  • │ └─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

  • │ ├─┬─E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC

  • │ │ └─┬─ETCM Holdings, LLC

  • │ │ └───E*TRADE Securities LLC

  • │ ├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC

  • │ │ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC

  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

  • │ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

  • │ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited │ └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited

└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Annexure C

Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group

Date of Tran sacti on

Holder of Relevant Interest

Transaction Nature

Consi derati on

Class and number of securities

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Borrow Returned

N/A

5,227 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Buy

N/A

10,778 Swaps

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Collateral Returned

N/A

6,434,001 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)

N/A

10,453 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

24,929 .97

3,386 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

N/A

1,487 Swaps

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

Sell

N/A

10,100 Swaps

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley

Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,091.

88 (AUD)

162 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley

Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,413.

30 (AUD)

210 Ordinary Shares

4/19/ 2022

Morgan Stanley

Australia Securities Limited

Buy

1,633.

50 (AUD)

242 Ordinary Shares

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
