Chorus : Ceasing to have substantial holding

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding
Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To NZX Limited and
To Chorus Ltd
Date this disclosure made: 22 April, 2022
Date last disclosure made: 21 April, 2022
Date on which substantial holding ceased: 19 April, 2022
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.
Summary of previous substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares (security code: NZCNUE0001S2)
Summary for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd, First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd.
For last disclosure,-
-
(a) total number held in class: 28,015,717
-
(b) total in class: 446,959,395
-
(c) total percentage held in class: 6.268%
For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-
-
(a) total number held in class: 21,579,364
-
(b) total in class: 446,959,395
-
(c) total percentage held in class: 4.828%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure:
For transaction details relating to subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. see Annexure A.
For transaction details relating to the Morgan Stanley group see Annexure C.
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. - 2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd - Level 5, Tower Three International Towers Sydney, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Barangaroo NSW 2000, Australia
Contact details: Mariko Onda, Phone: +81-3-3240-3003, E-mail:mariko_onda@mufg.jp
Nature of connection between substantial product holders: First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd and First Sentier Investors Realindex Pty Ltd are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable
Certification
I, Mariko Onda, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.
Annexure A
Transaction details for subsidiaries of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|
Date of Transaction
|
Holder of Relevant Interest
|
Nature of Transaction
|
Class of Securities
|
Numbe r of Securiti es
|
Cash Considera tion (NZD)
|
0
|
0.00
Annexure B
Relevant interests held in the Morgan Stanley group
List of Morgan Stanley and its subsidiaries that have a relevant interest or are deemed to have a relevant interest in the shares.
Entities
└─┬─Morgan Stanley
├─┬─Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
-
│ └─┬─Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
-
│ ├─┬─E*TRADE Financial Holdings, LLC
-
│ │ └─┬─ETCM Holdings, LLC
-
│ │ └───E*TRADE Securities LLC
-
│ ├─┬─Eaton Vance Acquisitions LLC
-
│ │ └───Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC
-
│ ├───Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
-
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC
-
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.
-
│ ├───Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
-
│ └───Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Australia Pty Ltd └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
├─┬─Morgan Stanley (Australia) Securities Holdings Pty Limited │ └───Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited └─┬─Morgan Stanley International Limited
└─┬─Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
└───Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
Annexure C
Transaction details for the Morgan Stanley group
|
Date of Tran sacti on
|
Holder of Relevant Interest
|
Transaction Nature
|
Consi derati on
|
Class and number of securities
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Borrow Returned
|
N/A
|
5,227 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Buy
|
N/A
|
10,778 Swaps
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Collateral Returned
|
N/A
|
6,434,001 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Increase in shares held or in respect of which the holder may exercise right to rehypothecate pursuant to the agreement(s)
|
N/A
|
10,453 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Sell
|
24,929 .97
|
3,386 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Sell
|
N/A
|
1,487 Swaps
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
|
Sell
|
N/A
|
10,100 Swaps
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley
Australia Securities Limited
|
Buy
|
1,091.
88 (AUD)
|
162 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley
Australia Securities Limited
|
Buy
|
1,413.
30 (AUD)
|
210 Ordinary Shares
|
4/19/ 2022
|
Morgan Stanley
Australia Securities Limited
|
Buy
|
1,633.
50 (AUD)
|
242 Ordinary Shares
