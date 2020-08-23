Log in
Chorus : Cover Appendix 3A.1

08/23/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 August 2020

ASX Appendix 3A.1

Further to the filing of Chorus' full year results & annual report we attach a copy of the ASX Appendix 3A.1 released to the ASX in relation to Chorus' dividend and dividend reinvestment plan.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 21:57:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 965 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2020 58,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 360 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,0x
Yield 2020 3,00%
Capitalization 3 560 M 2 326 M 2 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,03 NZD
Last Close Price 8,01 NZD
Spread / Highest target -3,87%
Spread / Average Target -12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED29.61%2 326
INFRASTRUTTURE WIRELESS ITALIANE S.P.A.-4.35%9 445
ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.98%8 314
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-20.99%4 922
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK31.06%3 583
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK2.44%1 844
