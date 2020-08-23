Chorus : Cover Chorus 2020 Full Year Results

Chorus Limited

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 August 2020

Chorus 2020 full year results & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY20 full year results and annual report:

Media Release Investor Presentation Annual Report (including audited financial statements) NZX Financial Results Announcement NZX Distribution Notice Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the FY20 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

