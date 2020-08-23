Log in
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/21
8.01 NZD   +0.82%
04:46pCHORUS : Cover Chorus 2020 Full Year Results
PU
08/19CHORUS LIMITED : annual earnings release
07/20REACH : UK music magazine Q to close after 34 years, hurt by coronavirus pandemic
RE
Chorus : Cover Chorus 2020 Full Year Results

08/23/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

24 August 2020

Chorus 2020 full year results & annual report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY20 full year results and annual report:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)
  4. NZX Financial Results Announcement
  5. NZX Distribution Notice
  6. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the FY20 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 20:45:20 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 965 M 631 M 631 M
Net income 2020 58,0 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net Debt 2020 2 360 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2020 65,0x
Yield 2020 3,00%
Capitalization 3 560 M 2 326 M 2 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 93,7%
