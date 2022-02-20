Log in
Chorus : Cover - Chorus 2022 half year result

02/20/2022 | 02:41pm EST
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington 6140

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

21 February 2022

Chorus 2022 half year result

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' half year result for the period to

31 December 2021:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Letter to investors
  4. Management Commentary and Financial Statements (including auditor review report)
  5. NZX Results Announcement
  6. NZX Distribution Notice

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot and Chief Financial Officer David Collins will discuss the half year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 19:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
