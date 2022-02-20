Chorus : Cover - Chorus 2022 half year result

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington 6140
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
21 February 2022
Chorus 2022 half year result
The following are attached in relation to Chorus' half year result for the period to
31 December 2021:
-
Media Release
-
Investor Presentation
-
Letter to investors
-
Management Commentary and Financial Statements (including auditor review report)
-
NZX Results Announcement
-
NZX Distribution Notice
Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot and Chief Financial Officer David Collins will discuss the half year result by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
Authorised by:
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Steve Pettigrew
Head of External Communications
Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257
Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz
Disclaimer
Chorus Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 19:40:03 UTC.