    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
Chorus : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities

10/04/2021 | 03:39pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

5 October 2021

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notice.

Authorised by:

Elaine Campbell

Chief Corporate Officer & General Counsel

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 19:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
