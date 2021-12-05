Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
Chorus : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities

12/05/2021 | 02:42pm EST
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

6 December 2021

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notice.

Authorised by:

Elaine Campbell

Chief Corporate Officer & General Counsel

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 19:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
