CHORUS LIMITED

2022-11-23
8.300 NZD   +1.47%
Chorus : Cover letter - capital change notice - warrants

11/24/2022 | 02:44pm EST
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

WellingtonNew Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2022

Notification of issue of CIP warrants

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) warrants as per the attached notice.

Authorised by:

Andrew Carroll

Chief Financial Officer (acting)

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 19:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
