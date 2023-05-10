Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-09
8.610 NZD   -0.98%
05/10Chorus : Cover letter - capital change notice - warrants
PU
05/08Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04/30Chorus : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : Cover letter - capital change notice - warrants

05/10/2023 | 11:14pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

WellingtonNew Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

11 May 2023

Notification of issue of CIP warrants

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) warrants as per the attached notice.

Authorised by:

Mark Aue

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 03:13:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
