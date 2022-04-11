Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-10
7.300 NZD   -1.08%
04:41pCHORUS : DRP Allotment
PU
04/07Chorus Chair, CFO to Step Down
MT
04/07Chorus Limited Announces the Resignation of David Collins as CFO
CI
Chorus : DRP Allotment

04/11/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

Chorus Limited

NZX ticker code

CNU

Class of financial product

Chorus Limited Ordinary Shares

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

NZCNUE000IS2

Currency

NZD

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

835,616

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

NZ$7.3369 per ordinary share for a total consideration of NZ$6,130,831.03

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

N/A

Amount paid up (if not in full)

N/A

Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)1

0.18730536% of the total number of ordinary shares on issue at the date of this notice.

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date)

Ordinary shares issued on 12 April 2022.

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must be identified here)

Operation of Chorus Dividend Reinvestment Plan Scheme

Authorised by a Board Resolution passed on 18 February 2022

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

446,960,576

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock

No ordinary shares are held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, acquisition, or redemption is made

Board resolution passed on 18 February 2022

1 The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan operates under Listing Rule 4.8.1.

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

The terms of issue are as set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules. A copy of the Rules is available at https://company.chorus.co.nz/financials

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption2

12/04/2022

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Contact phone number

+64 4 896 4039 +64 27 488 7808

Contact email address

Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

12/04/2022

2 Continuous issuers using this form in reliance on Rule 3.13.2, please indicate the period during which the relevant issue/acquisition/redemptions were made (for example, 1 January 2019 to 31 January 2019).

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 20:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
