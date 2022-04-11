Chorus : DRP Allotment

Capital Change Notice

Updated as at 17 October 2019

Section 1: Issuer information Name of issuer Chorus Limited NZX ticker code CNU Class of financial product Chorus Limited Ordinary Shares ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website) NZCNUE000IS2 Currency NZD Section 2: Capital change details Number issued/acquired/redeemed 835,616 Nominal value (if any) N/A Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security NZ$7.3369 per ordinary share for a total consideration of NZ$6,130,831.03 Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration) N/A Amount paid up (if not in full) N/A Percentage of total class of Financial Products issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)1 0.18730536% of the total number of ordinary shares on issue at the date of this notice. For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example, the exercise price and exercise date) Ordinary shares issued on 12 April 2022. Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority for issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must be identified here) Operation of Chorus Dividend Reinvestment Plan Scheme Authorised by a Board Resolution passed on 18 February 2022 Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock) and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption. 446,960,576 In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to be held as treasury stock No ordinary shares are held as treasury stock Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, including a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, acquisition, or redemption is made Board resolution passed on 18 February 2022

1 The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

The Dividend Reinvestment Plan operates under Listing Rule 4.8.1. Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for example: restrictions, escrow arrangements) The terms of issue are as set out in the Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules. A copy of the Rules is available at https://company.chorus.co.nz/financials Date of issue/acquisition/redemption2 12/04/2022 Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person Name of person authorised to make this announcement David Collins Chief Financial Officer Contact person for this announcement Brett Jackson Investor Relations Manager Contact phone number +64 4 896 4039 +64 27 488 7808 Contact email address Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz Date of release through MAP 12/04/2022

2 Continuous issuers using this form in reliance on Rule 3.13.2, please indicate the period during which the relevant issue/acquisition/redemptions were made (for example, 1 January 2019 to 31 January 2019).