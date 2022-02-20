Chorus : Dividend/Distribution - CNU

2A.4 +Record Date 15/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 14/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
CNU
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CNU
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CHORUS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Registration Number
152485848
Notification of dividend / distribution
banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Payment to Australian residents calculated as the AUD equivalent of the NZD.
Payments to other shareholders in NZD.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
|
rates not known, date for information to be released
Estimated
|
22/3/2022
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the
default arrangements?
|
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
|
this time?
per +security
No
NZD
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per
security
NZD 0.14000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is
franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
+security
100.0000 %
NZD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
NZD 0.14000000
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
NZD
12/4/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The volume weighted average sale price of Chorus shares calculated on all price setting trades of Chorus shares through the NZX over a period of five business days commencing on the ex date, and subject to the adjustment in accordance with the DRP Offer Document.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
14/3/2022
18/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Wednesday March 16, 2022 15:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
NZD 0.02470588
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is unfranked
0.0000 %
%
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is franked
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No
NZD 0.02470588
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
onlyuse personalPart 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) For
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution