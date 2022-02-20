Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/18
6.75 NZD   -0.30%
03:51pCHORUS : Dividend/Distribution - CNU
03:51pCHORUS : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - cover
02:41pCHORUS : share buyback announcement - 21 Feb 2022
Chorus : Dividend/Distribution - CNU

02/20/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

CHORUS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

CNU - ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Distribution Amount

NZD 0.16470588

Ex Date

14/3/2022

Record Date

15/3/2022

Payment Date

12/4/2022

DRP election date

Wednesday March 16, 2022 15:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date 15/3/2022
2A.5 Ex Date 14/3/2022
Notification of dividend / distribution
31/12/2021
relates to a period of six months
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
Ordinary
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
ASX +Security Description
CNU
1.6 ASX +Security Code
21/2/2022
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.4 The announcement is New announcement
CNU
1.3 ASX issuer code
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
ARBN
1.2 Registered Number Type
CHORUS LIMITED
1.1 Name of +Entity
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details

Registration Number

152485848

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date 12/4/2022

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

NZD 0.16470588

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

AUD

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information to be released

22/3/2022

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

15.000000 %

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment to Australian residents calculated as the AUD equivalent of the NZD.

Payments to other shareholders in NZD.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Estimated

22/3/2022

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the

default arrangements?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

NZD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

NZD 0.14000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

+security

100.0000 %

NZD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

NZD 0.14000000

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 6

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
NZD
12/4/2022
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
The volume weighted average sale price of Chorus shares calculated on all price setting trades of Chorus shares through the NZX over a period of five business days commencing on the ex date, and subject to the adjustment in accordance with the DRP Offer Document.
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
14/3/2022
18/3/2022
Start Date
End Date
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Wednesday March 16, 2022 15:00:00
0.0000 %
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
4A.3 DRP discount rate
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
NZD 0.02470588
3F.7 Supplementary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per security
NZD 0.00000000
100.0000 %
3F.5 Supplementary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
3F.6 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is unfranked
0.0000 %
%
3F.4 Percentage of Supplementary dividend/distribution that is franked
3F.4a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3F.3 Is the Supplementary dividend/distribution franked? No
NZD 0.02470588
3F.2b Supplementary dividend/distribution amount per +security
3F.2 Is the supplementary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3F.1 Is a supplementary dividend/distribution payable? Yes
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 3F - NZD declared dividends/distributions - supplementary dividend/distribution

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 20:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
