Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/20
7.14 NZD   -0.28%
05:12pCHORUS : FY21 NZX Cover - full year results announcement
PU
05:12pCHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
08/20CHORUS : network broadband traffic update, regional breakdown of data use
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : FY21 NZX Cover - full year results announcement

08/22/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

23 August 2021

Chorus 2021 full year results, annual report & sustainability report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY21 full year results:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)
  4. NZX Financial Results Announcement
  5. NZX Distribution Notice
  6. Sustainability Report
  7. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and Chief Financial Officer David Collins, will discuss the FY21 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 20:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
05:12pCHORUS : FY21 NZX Cover - full year results announcement
PU
05:12pCHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
08/20CHORUS : network broadband traffic update, regional breakdown of data use
PU
08/19Major miners, energy firms drag Australia shares lower; NZ jumps
RE
08/18CHORUS : Covid-19 lockdown | Broadband network traffic update
PU
08/18CHORUS : Covid-19 | Chorus network broadband traffic update
PU
08/18CHORUS : Re-issue to correct typographical errors
PU
08/18CHORUS : Commerce Commission releases draft RAB decision for Chorus' fibre busin..
PU
08/17CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
PU
08/12CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 648 M 648 M
Net income 2021 52,5 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
Net Debt 2021 2 655 M 1 813 M 1 813 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,0x
Yield 2021 3,50%
Capitalization 3 192 M 2 181 M 2 180 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,14 NZD
Average target price 6,91 NZD
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-9.73%2 181
INWIT S.P.A.1.36%11 289
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-4.52%7 956
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK95.71%4 779
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.34.90%4 473
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.16%2 350