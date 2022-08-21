Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-18
7.805 NZD   -1.01%
04:46pCHORUS : FY22 results cover
PU
08/16Chorus Appoints Acting CFO
MT
08/15CHORUS : announces Acting CFO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : FY22 results cover

08/21/2022 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

22 August 2022

Chorus 2022 full year results, annual report & sustainability report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY22 full year results:

  1. Media Release
  2. Investor Presentation
  3. Annual Report (including audited financial statements)
  4. NZX Financial Results Announcement
  5. NZX Distribution Notice
  6. Sustainability Report
  7. Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and acting Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll, will discuss the FY22 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Authorised by:

Andrew Carroll

Chief Financial Officer (acting)

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2022 20:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
04:46pCHORUS : FY22 results cover
PU
08/16Chorus Appoints Acting CFO
MT
08/15CHORUS : announces Acting CFO
PU
08/15Chorus Announces Appointment of Andrew Carroll as Acting CFO Effective 22 August 2022
CI
07/10CHORUS : Q4 FY22 connections update
PU
07/10CHORUS : Q4 FY22 Connections update (cover) 11 July 2022
PU
07/06CHORUS : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
07/04CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
06/27CHORUS : Cover letter - capital change notice - warrants
PU
06/14CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 958 M 592 M 592 M
Net income 2022 67,4 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
Net Debt 2022 2 571 M 1 587 M 1 587 M
P/E ratio 2022 55,3x
Yield 2022 4,48%
Capitalization 3 485 M 2 152 M 2 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
EV / Sales 2023 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,81 NZD
Average target price 6,99 NZD
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Murray Peter Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED8.86%2 152
INWIT S.P.A.-5.99%9 676
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-20.78%6 631
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-5.42%4 391
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK0.00%4 280
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.44%4 073