Chorus : FY22 results cover

Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

22 August 2022

Chorus 2022 full year results, annual report & sustainability report

The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY22 full year results:

Media Release Investor Presentation Annual Report (including audited financial statements) NZX Financial Results Announcement NZX Distribution Notice Sustainability Report Letter to investors

Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and acting Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll, will discuss the FY22 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

Authorised by:

Andrew Carroll

Chief Financial Officer (acting)

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz