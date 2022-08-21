Chorus : FY22 results cover

Chorus Limited
Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington
New Zealand
Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
22 August 2022
Chorus 2022 full year results, annual report & sustainability report
The following are attached in relation to Chorus' FY22 full year results:
-
Media Release
-
Investor Presentation
-
Annual Report (including audited financial statements)
-
NZX Financial Results Announcement
-
NZX Distribution Notice
-
Sustainability Report
-
Letter to investors
Chief Executive Officer JB Rousselot, and acting Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll, will discuss the FY22 full year results by webcast at 10.00am New Zealand time today. The webcast will be available at www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
Authorised by:
Andrew Carroll
Chief Financial Officer (acting)
ENDS
