STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
14 December 2020
Chorus Half Year Results details: Monday 22 February 2021
Chorus will release its half year results, for the six months ended 31 December 2020, prior to market open on Monday 22 February 2021.
A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.
To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 89247326#
-
New Zealand: 0800 452 257 (Monday 22 February, 10:00am NZDT)
-
Australia: 1800 093 431 (Monday 22 February, 8:00am AEDT)
-
Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am HKT)
-
Singapore: 800 120 6856 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am SGT)
-
UK: 0800 026 1552 (Sunday 21 February, 9:00pm GMT)
-
USA: 1877 788 9032 (Sunday 21 February, 4:00pm EST)
-
Other international: +612 8047 9393
Authorised by:
David Collins
Chief Financial Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +64 4 896 4039
Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
