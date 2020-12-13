Log in
CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 12/11
7.94 NZD   +0.76%
02:47pCHORUS REGULATORY UPDATE : Thursday 17 December 2020
PU
02:47pCHORUS HALF YEAR RESULTS DETAILS : Monday 22 February 2021
PU
12/09CHORUS : Issue of CIP securities - cover
PU
Chorus Half Year Results details: Monday 22 February 2021

12/13/2020 | 02:47pm EST
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

14 December 2020

Chorus Half Year Results details: Monday 22 February 2021

Chorus will release its half year results, for the six months ended 31 December 2020, prior to market open on Monday 22 February 2021.

A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 89247326#

  • New Zealand: 0800 452 257 (Monday 22 February, 10:00am NZDT)
  • Australia: 1800 093 431 (Monday 22 February, 8:00am AEDT)
  • Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am HKT)
  • Singapore: 800 120 6856 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am SGT)
  • UK: 0800 026 1552 (Sunday 21 February, 9:00pm GMT)
  • USA: 1877 788 9032 (Sunday 21 February, 4:00pm EST)
  • Other international: +612 8047 9393

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

