Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

14 December 2020

Chorus Half Year Results details: Monday 22 February 2021

Chorus will release its half year results, for the six months ended 31 December 2020, prior to market open on Monday 22 February 2021.

A briefing will be held at 10am (NZ time) and webcast via www.chorus.co.nz/webcast.

To join the teleconference, please use one of the following numbers and the pin code: 89247326#

New Zealand: 0800 452 257 (Monday 22 February, 10:00am NZDT)

Australia: 1800 093 431 (Monday 22 February, 8:00am AEDT)

Hong Kong: +852 3005 2399 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am HKT)

Singapore: 800 120 6856 (Monday 22 February, 5:00am SGT)

UK: 0800 026 1552 (Sunday 21 February, 9:00pm GMT)

USA: 1877 788 9032 (Sunday 21 February, 4:00pm EST)

Other international: +612 8047 9393

Authorised by:

David Collins

Chief Financial Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz