    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 07/23
6.17 NZD   -0.48%
Chorus : Issue of CIP securities - cover

07/25/2021 | 04:48pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

26 July 2021

Notification of issue of CIP securities

Chorus Limited has issued further Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) securities as per the attached notice.

Authorised by:

Elaine Campbell

Chief Corporate Officer and General Counsel

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile: +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: steve.pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: brett.jackson@chorus.co.nz

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2021 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 949 M 661 M 661 M
Net income 2021 52,5 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2021 2 655 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
P/E ratio 2021 56,2x
Yield 2021 4,05%
Capitalization 2 758 M 1 924 M 1 922 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 871
Free-Float 92,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 6,17 NZD
Average target price 6,94 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-22.00%2 008
INWIT S.P.A.1.06%11 164
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-4.09%8 884
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK95.09%4 732
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.38.54%4 247
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND3.68%2 455