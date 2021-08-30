Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Chorus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 08/30
7 NZD   +0.86%
04:42pCHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jack Matthews
PU
08/29CHORUS : SPH Notice – Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PU
08/23CHORUS : Closing date for director nominations and ASM date
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jack Matthews

08/30/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ongoing Disclosure Notice

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer:

Date this disclosure made:

Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure

Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Chorus Limited

31/08/2021

18/12/2020

Jack Beverly Matthews

Chorus Limited

N/A

Director

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal:

Number held in class after acquisition or disposal:

Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Chorus Limited ordinary shares

Registered holder and beneficial owner

11,295

18,795

Unknown

Jack Beverly Matthews

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

N/A

N/A

1

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior

managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period:

Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:

Date of signature:

or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

27/08/2021

On market share purchase

Unknown

50,850.00

7,500

No

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

30/08/2021

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 20:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
04:42pCHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jack Matthews
PU
08/29CHORUS : SPH Notice – Commonwealth Bank of Australia
PU
08/23CHORUS : Closing date for director nominations and ASM date
PU
08/22CHORUS : Strong operational performance delivers 120,000 new fibre connections
PU
08/22CHORUS : ASX Appendix 3A.1 - cover
PU
08/22Chorus Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
08/22CHORUS : FY21 NZX Cover - full year results announcement
PU
08/22CHORUS : Cover letter - Issue of CIP securities
PU
08/22Chorus Limited Announces Final Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2021, Payable on ..
CI
08/20CHORUS : network broadband traffic update, regional breakdown of data use
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHORUS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 943 M 660 M 660 M
Net income 2022 47,3 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2022 2 571 M 1 800 M 1 800 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,1x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 3 129 M 2 193 M 2 191 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 817
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,00 NZD
Average target price 7,01 NZD
Spread / Average Target 0,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED-11.50%2 173
INWIT S.P.A.1.61%11 423
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-5.92%7 932
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK.40.10%4 502
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK87.73%4 393
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND4.21%2 432