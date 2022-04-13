Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Chorus Limited
  News
  Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-12
7.395 NZD   +2.14%
04:45p CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
04:45p CHORUS : Ongoing Disclosure Notice - Jack Matthews
PU
04/12 CHORUS : Q3 FY22 connections overview
PU
Chorus : Ongoing Disclosure Notices - various

04/13/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

1

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable): Position held in listed issuer:

Jack Beverly Matthews Chorus Limited

N/A

Director

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

12/04/2022

Acquisition of shares on reinvestment of dividends under Chorus Limited's Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Chorus Limited

2,494.54

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period: Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,- Number held in class:

Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,- Type of derivative:

340

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:Date of signature: or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable):

Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:Chorus Limited ordinary shares Beneficial owner of Chorus Limited shares as beneficiary of Alpha Investment Trust: power to exercise voting rights and acquire/dispose of financial products as director of trustee.

29,630 30,156

N/A - new issue

Alpha Investment Partners Limited

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

1

Details of transactions requiring disclosure-

Date of transaction:

Nature of transaction:

Name of any other party or parties to the transaction (if known):

The consideration, expressed in New Zealand dollars, paid or received for the acquisition or disposal. If the consideration was not in cash and cannot be readily by converted into a cash value, describe the consideration:

Number of financial products to which the transaction related:

If the issuer has a financial products trading policy that prohibits directors or senior managers from trading during any period without written clearance (a closed period) include the following details-

Whether relevant interests were acquired or disposed of during a closed period: Whether prior written clearance was provided to allow the acquisition or disposal to proceed during the closed period:

Date of the prior written clearance (if any):

Summary of other relevant interests after acquisition or disposal:

Class of quoted financial products:

Nature of relevant interest:

For that relevant interest,-

Number held in class: Current registered holder(s):

For a derivative relevant interest,-

Type of derivative:

12/q04/2022 reinvestment of dividends under Chorus Limited's Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Chorus Limited

3,859.20

526

No

N/A N/A

Details of derivative,-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

N/A

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled:

Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative (if any):

The price's specified terms (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative relevant interest,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

Certification

I, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

Signature of director or officer:Date of signature: or

Signature of person authorised to sign on behalf of director or officer:

Date of signature:

Name and title of authorised person:

Details of transactions giving rise to acquisition or disposal

Total number of transactions to which notice relates:

1

Disclosure of Directors and Senior Managers Relevant Interests Sections 297(2) and 298(2), Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited; and

Name of listed issuer: Date this disclosure made: Date of last disclosure:

Director or senior manager giving disclosure Full name(s):

Name of listed issuer:

Name of related body corporate (if applicable): Position held in listed issuer:

Summary of acquisition or disposal of relevant interest (excluding specified derivatives)

Class of affected quoted financial products:

Nature of the affected relevant interest(s):

For that relevant interest-

Number held in class before acquisition or disposal: Number held in class after acquisition or disposal: Current registered holder(s):

Registered holder(s) once transfers are registered:Chorus Limited ordinary shares Registered holder and beneficial owner as trustee and beneficiary of Endeavour Trust

119,643 121,767

N/A - new issue

Murray Peter Jordan, Michaela Janenn Jordan and Keith Joseph Emerson Mitchell as trustees of Endeavour Trust

Summary of acquisition or disposal of specified derivatives relevant interest (if applicable)

Type of affected derivative:

Class of underlying financial products:

Details of affected derivative-

The notional value of the derivative (if any) or the notional amount of underlying financial products (if any):

A statement as to whether the derivative is cash settled or physically settled: Maturity date of the derivative (if any):

Expiry date of the derivative(if any):

The price specified in the terms of the derivative (if any):

Any other details needed to understand how the amount of the consideration payable under the derivative or the value of the derivative is affected by the value of the underlying financial products:

For that derivative,-

Parties to the derivative:

If the director or senior manager is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

