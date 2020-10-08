Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Chorus Limited    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/08
8.9 NZD   +0.68%
03:35pCHORUS : Q1 FY21 overview
PU
09/24Australian shares end lower on prolonged economic recovery fears
RE
09/23Australia shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chorus : Q1 FY21 overview

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Q1 FY21 Connections Update

9 October 2020

Q1 FY21 overview

Fibre uptake increased to 62% with 1Gbps uptake growing to 17%

  • Fibre broadband connections increased by 33k
    • 1Gbps connections increased 13k
    • fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint rose from 60% to 62%
    • fibre uptake in UFB1 areas is at 65%, with Auckland growing to 70%
    • average monthly data usage on fibre increased to 456GB, up from 436GB in June (including upstream traffic)
  • Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 57k
    • line loss trends reverted to pre COVID-19 levels with additional copper broadband decline reflecting:
      • RSP copper broadband billing clean-up and catch-up of copper migration delayed by Q4 lockdown period (~5-10k)
      • mobile network providers continuing to promote fixed wireless
      • subdued RSP fibre marketing in Q1, with activity expected to lift in Q2 as enhanced Chorus campaign incentives become available
  • Total broadband connections declined by 13k to 1,193,000* (Q4 FY20: +4k; Q3 FY20:-4k)
  • Total fixed line connections declined by 25k to 1,390,000* (Q4 FY20: -4k;Q3 FY20: -13k)

*totals exclude the 11,000 broadband connections Chorus is currently providing free to student households

2 9 October 2020

Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

1Gbps uptake grew to 17% of mass market fibre

  • of plans

Total mass market fibre uptake by plan type

100 Business/Education plans

1Gbps

$60 p.m.

$56 p.m.

90

from 1 July

200Mbps

$55 p.m.

$56.38 p.m.

80

from 1 Oct

70

$47.15 p.m.

100Mbps

$46 p.m.

60

from 1 Oct

50

40

30

20

10

$43.56 p.m.

50Mbps

$42.50 p.m.

from 1 Oct

0

Jun-19

Sep-19

Dec-19

Mar-20

Jun-20

Sep-20

33,000 mass market fibre connections added

  • 1Gbps connections grew from 115k to 128k (i.e. 40% of 33k increase in total fibre connections in Q1)
  • 1Gbps demand represents ~20% of new fibre connection orders in recent weeks
  • small business connections grew from 3k to 4k

3 9 October 2020

Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

Managed migration activity lifts fibre connections

More than 15k installations completed in Q1

  • Q1 installation volumes increased significantly on prior quarters (Q4 FY20 affected by COVID-19) as migration activity ramps up
  • migration activity drove 7k connections in Q1 and continues to result in ~50% uptake within 6 months of installation
  • COVID-19restrictions on door-to-door activity in Auckland affected Q1 connection initiatives

Managed migration programme

16,000

14,000

Installations

Connections

12,000

10,000

8,000

6,000

4,000

2,000

Fibre, it's how we internet now advertising campaign

0

creating strong awareness among late adopters and

Q3 FY20

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY21

helping drive migration activity

4 9 October 2020

Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 19:34:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHORUS LIMITED
03:35pCHORUS : Q1 FY21 overview
PU
09/24Australian shares end lower on prolonged economic recovery fears
RE
09/23Australia shares fall over 1% as data signals slow global recovery
RE
09/23CHORUS : NZX Announcement Notice of Meeting, Proxy/Voting Form and Virtual Meeti..
PU
09/21CHORUS : Change in substantial holding - Vanguard
PU
09/21CHORUS : DRP price and AUD dividend rate
PU
09/14CHORUS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/14CHORUS LIMITED : Bonus dividend due to over-provision of tax and pays to shareho..
FA
08/23CHORUS : delivers in-line result despite COVID-19 impact
PU
08/23CHORUS : Cover Appendix 3A.1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 962 M 633 M 633 M
Net income 2021 57,5 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 675 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2021 74,4x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 3 956 M 2 601 M 2 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,89x
EV / Sales 2022 6,77x
Nbr of Employees 870
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart CHORUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chorus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,84 NZD
Last Close Price 8,90 NZD
Spread / Highest target 3,37%
Spread / Average Target -11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Prudence Mary Flacks Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED44.01%2 592
INWIT SPA6.99%10 553
BHARTI INFRATEL LIMITED-26.61%4 675
PT SARANA MENARA NUSANTARA TBK27.33%3 495
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK8.54%1 968
ERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D.D.-4.29%277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group