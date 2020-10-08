|
Chorus : Q1 FY21 overview
Q1 FY21 Connections Update
Q1 FY21 overview
Fibre uptake increased to 62% with 1Gbps uptake growing to 17%
Fibre broadband connections increased by 33k
1Gbps connections increased 13k
fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint rose from 60% to 62%
fibre uptake in UFB1 areas is at 65%, with Auckland growing to 70%
average monthly data usage on fibre increased to 456GB, up from 436GB in June (including upstream traffic)
Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 57k
line loss trends reverted to pre COVID-19 levels with additional copper broadband decline reflecting:
RSP copper broadband billing clean-up and catch-up of copper migration delayed by Q4 lockdown period (~5-10k)
mobile network providers continuing to promote fixed wireless
subdued RSP fibre marketing in Q1, with activity expected to lift in Q2 as enhanced Chorus campaign incentives become available
Total broadband connections declined by 13k to 1,193,000* (Q4 FY20: +4k; Q3 FY20:-4k)
Total fixed line connections declined by 25k to 1,390,000* (Q4 FY20: -4k;Q3 FY20: -13k)
*totals exclude the 11,000 broadband connections Chorus is currently providing free to student households
2 9 October 2020
Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE
1Gbps uptake grew to 17% of mass market fibre
Total mass market fibre uptake by plan type
100 Business/Education plans
1Gbps
$60 p.m.
$56 p.m.
90
200Mbps
$55 p.m.
70
33,000 mass market fibre connections added
1Gbps connections grew from 115k to 128k (i.e. 40% of 33k increase in total fibre connections in Q1)
1Gbps demand represents ~20% of new fibre connection orders in recent weeks
small business connections grew from 3k to 4k
3 9 October 2020
Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE
Managed migration activity lifts fibre connections
More than 15k installations completed in Q1
Q1 installation volumes increased significantly on prior quarters (Q4 FY20 affected by COVID-19) as migration activity ramps up
migration activity drove 7k connections in Q1 and continues to result in ~50% uptake within 6 months of installation
COVID-19restrictions on door-to-door activity in Auckland affected Q1 connection initiatives
Managed migration programme
16,000
|
4 9 October 2020
Q1 FY21 CONNECTIONS UPDATE
