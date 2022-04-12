Chorus : Q3 FY22 connections overview

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

Q3 FY22 overview

Total fibre connections increased by 21k to 939,000 (Q2 FY22: +24k)

Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 67% to 69%

• mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 22k despite the summer holiday period and the ongoing effects of COVID alert levels on our migration programme

• uptake reached 73% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 48% (+2%) in UFB2 areas

• the fibre rollout was recently completed in Omaha, Bulls, Himatangi Beach and St Arnaud

Total broadband connections increased 3k to 1,190,000* (Q2 FY22: +4k)

• 7k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas

• 1Gbps connections were ~1/3 of fibre adds in Q3

• new 50/10Mbps fibre starter plan in market with good initial interest from retailers

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 29k (Q2 FY22: -30k)

• voice only disconnections were consistent at 10k (Q2 FY22: -10k)

• copper withdrawal: 41 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers

• total fixed line connections declined by 8k to 1,317,000* (Q2 FY22: -6k)

Average monthly data usage was 511GB in March (Dec: 479GB)

• average monthly data usage on fibre was 578GB vs 554GB in December

*totals exclude approximately 10,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

