    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  04-11
7.240 NZD   -0.82%
Chorus : Q3 FY22 connections overview

04/12/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington New Zealand

Wellington New Zealand

Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

13 April 2022

For personal use only

ersonal use only

Q3 FY22 Connections Update

Q3 FY22 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

13 April 2022

Q3 FY22 overview

Total fibre connections increased by 21k to 939,000 (Q2 FY22: +24k)

ersonal use only

  • > Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 67% to 69%

    • mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 22k despite the summer holiday period and the ongoing effects of COVID alert levels on our migration programme

    • uptake reached 73% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 48% (+2%) in UFB2 areas

    • the fibre rollout was recently completed in Omaha, Bulls, Himatangi Beach and St Arnaud

  • > Total broadband connections increased 3k to 1,190,000* (Q2 FY22: +4k)

    • 7k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas

    • 1Gbps connections were ~1/3 of fibre adds in Q3

    • new 50/10Mbps fibre starter plan in market with good initial interest from retailers

  • > Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 29k (Q2 FY22: -30k)

    • voice only disconnections were consistent at 10k (Q2 FY22: -10k)

    • copper withdrawal: 41 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers

    • total fixed line connections declined by 8k to 1,317,000* (Q2 FY22: -6k)

  • > Average monthly data usage was 511GB in March (Dec: 479GB)

    • average monthly data usage on fibre was 578GB vs 554GB in December

*totals exclude ~10,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

Connection changes by Zone (indicative as at 31 March)

Quarterly change ('000s) by zone**

-10

-10

-5

0

5

10

Broadband connections

Copper (no broadband) connections

Company and fixed wireless provider activity, with some slowdown due to COVID-19 effects.

Some expansion of wireless broadband footprintthrough Government backed programme. New housing outside of UFB zone driving fibreContinued broadband growth driven by Chorusincentives and migration campaigns. Copper voice disconnections reflect migration to fibreand targeted fixed wireless activities.

* Includes planned Chorus UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage **Excludes 10k partly subsidised education connections and 12k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections

Disconnections continue due to Local Fibre

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 21:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 950 M 654 M 654 M
Net income 2022 60,5 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 586 M 1 781 M 1 781 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,4x
Yield 2022 4,83%
Capitalization 3 236 M 2 228 M 2 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,13x
EV / Sales 2023 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 797
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends CHORUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,24 NZD
Average target price 6,95 NZD
Spread / Average Target -4,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. B. Rousselot Chief Executive Officer
David Collins Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Clifford Strange Chairman
Ewen Powell Chief Technology Officer
Murray Peter Jordan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHORUS LIMITED0.98%2 228
INWIT S.P.A.-2.20%10 917
INDUS TOWERS LIMITED-12.00%7 759
DIGITAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.44%4 458
PT TOWER BERSAMA INFRASTRUCTURE TBK-0.34%4 366
PT DAYAMITRA TELEKOMUNIKASI TBK.-10.24%4 359