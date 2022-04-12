Chorus : Q3 FY22 connections overview

Chorus Limited Level 10, 1 Willis Street
P O Box 632
Wellington New Zealand
Email:company.secretary@chorus.co.nz
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
13 April 2022
Q3 FY22 overview
Total fibre connections increased by 21k to 939,000 (Q2 FY22: +24k)
Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew from 67% to 69%
-
• mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 22k despite the summer holiday period and the ongoing effects of COVID alert levels on our migration programme
-
• uptake reached 73% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 48% (+2%) in UFB2 areas
-
• the fibre rollout was recently completed in Omaha, Bulls, Himatangi Beach and St Arnaud
Total broadband connections increased 3k to 1,190,000* (Q2 FY22: +4k)
-
• 7k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas
-
• 1Gbps connections were ~1/3 of fibre adds in Q3
-
• new 50/10Mbps fibre starter plan in market with good initial interest from retailers
Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 29k (Q2 FY22: -30k)
-
• voice only disconnections were consistent at 10k (Q2 FY22: -10k)
-
• copper withdrawal: 41 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers
-
• total fixed line connections declined by 8k to 1,317,000* (Q2 FY22: -6k)
Average monthly data usage was 511GB in March (Dec: 479GB)
*totals exclude approximately 10,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households
Authorised by:
JB Rousselot
Chief Executive Officer
ENDS
For further information:
Steve Pettigrew
Head of External Communications Mobile+64 (27) 258 6257
Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz
Brett Jackson
Investor Relations Manager Phone: +64 4 896 4039 Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808
Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz
Connection changes by Zone (indicative as at 31 March)
Quarterly change ('000s) by zone**
-10
-5
0
5
10
Broadband connections
Copper (no broadband) connections
Company and fixed wireless provider activity, with some slowdown due to COVID-19 effects.
Some expansion of wireless broadband footprintthrough Government backed programme. New housing outside of UFB zone driving fibreContinued broadband growth driven by Chorusincentives and migration campaigns. Copper voice disconnections reflect migration to fibreand targeted fixed wireless activities.
* Includes planned Chorus UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage **Excludes 10k partly subsidised education connections and 12k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections
Disconnections continue due to Local Fibre
