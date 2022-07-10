Chorus : Q4 FY22 Connections update (cover) 11 July 2022

Chorus Limited
STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
11 July 2022
Q4 FY22 overview
Total fibre connections increased by 20k to 959,000 (Q3 FY22: +21k)
Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew by 0.9% to 69% (rounded) with deployment continuing
-
0.9% increase in the quarter while the fibre footprint passed another 9k customers
-
mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 20k despite COVID impacts on installation and technician activity, and service company transition
-
uptake reached 74% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 50% (+2%) in UFB2 areas
-
Auckland reached 79% (+1%) uptake, while Wellington continued to grow strongly to 68% (+2%)
-
the fibre rollout was recently completed in Matakana Village, Seddon, Waikouaiti, Nightcaps and Ohai
Total broadband connections decreased 1k to 1,189,000* (Q3 FY22: +3k)
-
4k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas
-
1Gbps connections were ~30% of fibre adds in Q4
-
Hyperfibre 2/4/8Gbps connections now ~1k
Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 33k (Q3 FY22: -29k)
-
voice only disconnections were up slightly at 12k (Q3 FY22: -10k)
-
copper withdrawal: 84 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers (Q3
FY22: 41 cabinets)
-
total fixed line connections declined by 13k to 1,304,000* (Q3 FY22: -8k)
Average monthly data usage on fibre was 567GB in June (March: 578GB) likely reflecting workers returning to offices
*totals exclude ~9,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households
