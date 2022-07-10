Chorus : Q4 FY22 Connections update (cover) 11 July 2022

Chorus Limited

11 July 2022

Q4 FY22 overview

Total fibre connections increased by 20k to 959,000 (Q3 FY22: +21k)

Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew by 0.9% to 69% (rounded) with deployment continuing

0.9% increase in the quarter while the fibre footprint passed another 9k customers

mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 20k despite COVID impacts on installation and technician activity, and service company transition

uptake reached 74% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 50% (+2%) in UFB2 areas

Auckland reached 79% (+1%) uptake, while Wellington continued to grow strongly to 68% (+2%)

the fibre rollout was recently completed in Matakana Village, Seddon, Waikouaiti, Nightcaps and Ohai

Total broadband connections decreased 1k to 1,189,000* (Q3 FY22: +3k)

4k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas

1Gbps connections were ~30% of fibre adds in Q4

Hyperfibre 2/4/8Gbps connections now ~1k

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 33k (Q3 FY22: -29k)

voice only disconnections were up slightly at 12k (Q3 FY22: -10k)

-10k) copper withdrawal: 84 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers (Q3

FY22: 41 cabinets)

FY22: 41 cabinets) total fixed line connections declined by 13k to 1,304,000* (Q3 FY22: -8k)

Average monthly data usage on fibre was 567GB in June (March: 578GB) likely reflecting workers returning to offices

*totals exclude ~9,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

