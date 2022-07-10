|
Chorus : Q4 FY22 connections update
11 July 2022
Q4 FY22 overview
Total fibre connections increased by 20k to 959,000 (Q3 FY22: +21k)
Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew by 0.9% to 69% (rounded) with deployment continuing
-
0.9% increase in the quarter while the fibre footprint passed another 9k customers
-
mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 20k despite COVID impacts on installation and technician activity, and service company transition
-
uptake reached 74% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 50% (+2%) in UFB2 areas
-
Auckland reached 79% (+1%) uptake, while Wellington continued to grow strongly to 68% (+2%)
-
the fibre rollout was recently completed in Matakana Village, Seddon, Waikouaiti, Nightcaps and Ohai
Total broadband connections decreased 1k to 1,189,000* (Q3 FY22: +3k)
-
4k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas
-
1Gbps connections were ~30% of fibre adds in Q4
-
Hyperfibre 2/4/8Gbps connections now ~1k
Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 33k (Q3 FY22: -29k)
-
voice only disconnections were up slightly at 12k (Q3 FY22: -10k)
-
copper withdrawal: 84 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers (Q3
FY22: 41 cabinets)
-
total fixed line connections declined by 13k to 1,304,000* (Q3 FY22: -8k)
Average monthly data usage on fibre was 567GB in June (March: 578GB) likely reflecting workers returning to offices
*totals exclude ~9,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households
Connection changes by Zone (indicative as at 30 June)
Quarterly change ('000s) by zone**
|
only
|
|
|
-10
|
-5
|
0
|
5
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY21
|
|
|
-2
|
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other fibre
|
Broadband connections
|
|
35,000
|
Disconnections continue due to Local Fibre
|
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-3
|
-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company (LFC)
|
|
|
|
Company and fixed wireless provider activity,
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
zone
|
Copper line (no broadband)
|
|
19,000
|
with some slowdown due to COVID-19 effects.
|
|
Q3 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
54,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY21
|
|
|
|
|
-2-1
|
|
|
|
|
Non-UFB zone
|
Broadband connections
|
|
142,000
|
Some expansion of wireless broadband footprint
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through Government backed programme. New
|
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1-1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper line (no broadband)
|
|
29,000
|
housing outside of UFB zone driving fibre
|
|
Q3 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-1-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
171,000
|
premises growth.
|
|
Q4 FY22
|
|
|
|
|
-2
|
-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY21
|
|
|
-10
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
Chorus UFB zone*
|
Broadband connections
|
|
1,012,000
|
Continued broadband growth driven by Chorus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
incentives and migration campaigns. Copper
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 FY22
|
|
|
|
-8
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper line (no broadband)
|
|
55,000
|
voice disconnections reflect migration to fibre
|
|
Q2 FY22
|
|
|
|
-6
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and targeted fixed wireless activities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3 FY22
|
|
|
|
-7
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
1,067,000
|
|
|
Q4 FY22
|
|
|
|
-8
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ersonal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Broadband connections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copper (no broadband) connections
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includes planned Chorus UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
**Excludes 9k partly subsidised education connections and 12k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
11 July 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 FY22 CONNECTIONS UPDATE
|
|
|
