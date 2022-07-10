Log in
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
7.335 NZD   +0.14%
04:44pCHORUS : Q4 FY22 Connections update (cover) 11 July 2022
PU
07/06CHORUS : full year results and Annual Meeting dates
PU
07/04CHORUS : SPH Notice - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
PU
Chorus : Q4 FY22 connections update

07/10/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Chorus Limited

Level 10, 1 Willis Street

P O Box 632

Wellington

New Zealand

Email: company.secretary@chorus.co.nz

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

11 July 2022

Q4 FY22 overview

Total fibre connections increased by 20k to 959,000 (Q3 FY22: +21k)

Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew by 0.9% to 69% (rounded) with deployment continuing

  • 0.9% increase in the quarter while the fibre footprint passed another 9k customers
  • mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 20k despite COVID impacts on installation and technician activity, and service company transition
  • uptake reached 74% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 50% (+2%) in UFB2 areas
  • Auckland reached 79% (+1%) uptake, while Wellington continued to grow strongly to 68% (+2%)
  • the fibre rollout was recently completed in Matakana Village, Seddon, Waikouaiti, Nightcaps and Ohai

Total broadband connections decreased 1k to 1,189,000* (Q3 FY22: +3k)

  • 4k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas
  • 1Gbps connections were ~30% of fibre adds in Q4
  • Hyperfibre 2/4/8Gbps connections now ~1k

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 33k (Q3 FY22: -29k)

  • voice only disconnections were up slightly at 12k (Q3 FY22: -10k)
  • copper withdrawal: 84 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers (Q3
    FY22: 41 cabinets)
  • total fixed line connections declined by 13k to 1,304,000* (Q3 FY22: -8k)

Average monthly data usage on fibre was 567GB in June (March: 578GB) likely reflecting workers returning to offices

*totals exclude ~9,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

Authorised by:

JB Rousselot

Chief Executive Officer

ENDS

For further information:

Steve Pettigrew

Head of External Communications

Mobile +64 (27) 258 6257

Email: Steve.Pettigrew@chorus.co.nz

Brett Jackson

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +64 4 896 4039

Mobile: +64 (27) 488 7808

Email: Brett.Jackson@chorus.co.nz

Q4 FY22 Connections Update

Q4 FY22 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

11 July 2022

Q4 FY22 overview

Total fibre connections increased by 20k to 959,000 (Q3 FY22: +21k)

Fibre uptake across the completed UFB footprint grew by 0.9% to 69% (rounded) with deployment continuing

  • 0.9% increase in the quarter while the fibre footprint passed another 9k customers
  • mass market fibre broadband connections increased by 20k despite COVID impacts on installation and technician activity, and service company transition
  • uptake reached 74% (+1%) in UFB1 areas and 50% (+2%) in UFB2 areas
  • Auckland reached 79% (+1%) uptake, while Wellington continued to grow strongly to 68% (+2%)
  • the fibre rollout was recently completed in Matakana Village, Seddon, Waikouaiti, Nightcaps and Ohai

Total broadband connections decreased 1k to 1,189,000* (Q3 FY22: +3k)

  • 4k connections were added in Chorus UFB areas
  • 1Gbps connections were ~30% of fibre adds in Q4
  • Hyperfibre 2/4/8Gbps connections now ~1k

*totals exclude ~9,000 broadband connections Chorus is partly subsidising for student households

Copper broadband and voice connections declined by 33k (Q3 FY22: -29k)

  • voice only disconnections were up slightly at 12k (Q3 FY22: -10k)
  • copper withdrawal: 84 copper broadband cabinets no longer have active customers (Q3 FY22: 41 cabinets)
  • total fixed line connections declined by 13k to 1,304,000* (Q3 FY22: -8k)

Average monthly data usage on fibre was 567GB in June (March: 578GB) likely reflecting workers returning to offices

2 11 July 2022

Q4 FY22 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

Connection changes by Zone (indicative as at 30 June)

Quarterly change ('000s) by zone**

-10

-5

0

5

10

Q4 FY21

-2

-5

Other fibre

Broadband connections

35,000

Disconnections continue due to Local Fibre

Q1 FY22

-3

-3

company (LFC)

Company and fixed wireless provider activity,

Q2 FY22

-2

-3

zone

Copper line (no broadband)

19,000

with some slowdown due to COVID-19 effects.

Q3 FY22

-2

-2

Q4 FY22

-2

-2

TOTAL

54,000

Q4 FY21

-2-1

Non-UFB zone

Broadband connections

142,000

Some expansion of wireless broadband footprint

through Government backed programme. New

Q1 FY22

-1-1

Q2 FY22

-2

-2

Copper line (no broadband)

29,000

housing outside of UFB zone driving fibre

Q3 FY22

-1-2

TOTAL

171,000

premises growth.

Q4 FY22

-2

-3

Q4 FY21

-10

5

Chorus UFB zone*

Broadband connections

1,012,000

Continued broadband growth driven by Chorus

incentives and migration campaigns. Copper

Q1 FY22

-8

7

Copper line (no broadband)

55,000

voice disconnections reflect migration to fibre

Q2 FY22

-6

9

and targeted fixed wireless activities.

Q3 FY22

-7

7

TOTAL

1,067,000

Q4 FY22

-8

4

Broadband connections

Copper (no broadband) connections

* Includes planned Chorus UFB1, 2 and 2+ coverage

**Excludes 9k partly subsidised education connections and 12k fibre premium and data services (copper) connections

3

11 July 2022

Q4 FY22 CONNECTIONS UPDATE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

