Chorus : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA (“BNPP SA”) and its affiliates

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding

Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To The New Zealand Stock Exchange and

To Chorus Limited

Date this disclosure made: 11 February 2021

Date on which substantial holding began: 8 February 2021

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates

Summary of substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares

Summary for BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates

For this disclosure,-

(a) total number held in class: 26,625,560

(b) total in class: 447,024,884

(c) total percentage held in class: 5.96%

Details of relevant interests

Details for substantial product holder(s): Please refer to table below

Nature of relevant interest(s): Please refer to table below

For that relevant interest,-

(a) number held in class: Please refer to table below

(b) percentage held in class: Please refer to table below

(c) current registered holder(s): Please refer to table below

(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Please refer to table below

For a derivative relevant interest, also-

(a) type of derivative: N/A

(b) details of derivative: N/A

(c) parties to the derivative: N/A

(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: N/A

Substantial product holder(s) Current registered holder(s) Nature of relevant interest Registered holders(s) once transfers are registered Number held in class Percentage held in class BNP Paribas Arbitrage ("BNPP ARB") BNPP ARB BNPP ARB has voting rights and right to dispose Unknown 23,740 0.00% BNP Paribas Securities Services ("BPSS") Various Clients BPSS has a relevant interest in ordinary shares in it capacity as agency lender Unknown 26,601,820 5.96%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: N/A

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):

Substantial product holder(s) Address BNPP SA 16, BOULEVARD DES ITALIENS, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE BNPP ARB 1 RUE LAFFITTE, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE BPSS 3 RUE D ANTIN, 75002, PARIS 02, FRANCE

Contact details: Jacky Tai, +65 6819 8478, DL.CMPL_APAC_DOI@ASIA.BNPPARIBAS.COM

Nature of connection between substantial product holders:

Substantial product holder(s) Nature of connection BNPP ARB Subsidiary of BNPP SA BPSS Subsidiary of BNPP SA

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A

Certification

I, Jacky Tai, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.