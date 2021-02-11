Chorus : SPH Notice - BNP Paribas SA (“BNPP SA”) and its affiliates

Disclosure of beginning to have substantial holding
Section 276, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013
To The New Zealand Stock Exchange and
To Chorus Limited
Date this disclosure made: 11 February 2021
Date on which substantial holding began: 8 February 2021
Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure
Full name(s): BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates
Summary of substantial holding
Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary Shares
Summary for BNP PARIBAS SA ("BNPP SA") and its affiliates
For this disclosure,-
-
(a) total number held in class: 26,625,560
-
(b) total in class: 447,024,884
-
(c) total percentage held in class: 5.96%
Details of relevant interests
Details for substantial product holder(s): Please refer to table below
Nature of relevant interest(s): Please refer to table below
For that relevant interest,-
-
(a) number held in class: Please refer to table below
-
(b) percentage held in class: Please refer to table below
-
(c) current registered holder(s): Please refer to table below
-
(d) registered holder(s) once transfers are registered: Please refer to table below
For a derivative relevant interest, also-
-
(a) type of derivative: N/A
-
(b) details of derivative: N/A
-
(c) parties to the derivative: N/A
-
(d) if the substantial product holder is not a party to the derivative, the nature of the relevant interest in the derivative: N/A
|
Substantial product holder(s)
|
Current registered holder(s)
|
Nature of relevant interest
|
Registered holders(s)
once transfers are registered
|
Number held in class
|
Percentage held in class
|
BNP Paribas
Arbitrage ("BNPP ARB")
|
BNPP ARB
|
BNPP ARB has voting rights and right to dispose
|
Unknown
|
23,740
|
0.00%
|
BNP Paribas Securities Services ("BPSS")
|
Various Clients
|
BPSS has a relevant interest in ordinary shares in it capacity as agency lender
|
Unknown
|
26,601,820
|
5.96%
Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: N/A
Additional information
Address(es) of substantial product holder(s):
|
Substantial product holder(s)
|
Address
|
BNPP SA
|
16, BOULEVARD DES ITALIENS, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE
|
BNPP ARB
|
1 RUE LAFFITTE, 75009 PARIS, FRANCE
|
BPSS
|
3 RUE D ANTIN, 75002, PARIS 02, FRANCE
Contact details: Jacky Tai, +65 6819 8478, DL.CMPL_APAC_DOI@ASIA.BNPPARIBAS.COM
Nature of connection between substantial product holders:
|
Substantial product holder(s)
|
Nature of connection
|
BNPP ARB
|
Subsidiary of BNPP SA
|
BPSS
|
Subsidiary of BNPP SA
Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: N/A
Certification
I, Jacky Tai, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.