  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  Chorus Limited
  News
  Summary
    CNU   NZCNUE0001S2

CHORUS LIMITED

(CNU)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-24
7.265 NZD   +0.35%
03:41pCHORUS : SPH Notice - L1 Capital Pty Ltd - 25 March 2022
PU
03/23CHORUS : Capital change notice - buyback
PU
03/22Chorus Declares Interim Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chorus : SPH Notice - L1 Capital Pty Ltd - 25 March 2022

03/27/2022 | 03:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/ Scheme

CHORUS LIMITED

ACN/ ARSN

152 485 848

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

21 125 378 145

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

23/03/2022 7/09/2021 7/09/2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

44,515,171

9.96%

36,464,794

8.16%

-

*Based on issued capital of 447,024,884 shares *Based on issued capital of 446,658,32 7shares

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

25/03/2022

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

8,050,377

8,050,377

8,050,377

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered Holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

Person's vote

See Schedule 1

Person's votes

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Level 28, 101 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Signature

Print name

Jane Stewart

Capacity

Head of ComplianceSign here

Date

25/03/2022

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an

equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to

throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the

form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)

(7)

(8)

(9)

any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Schedule 1 - L1 Capital Pty Ltd change in substantial holding for CHORUS LIMITED

Details of relevant interests

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Class and number of securities

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Power to (or to control) exercise vote and/or dispose of the securities as discretionary investment managers or advisers of superannuation funds, pooled superannuation trusts, managed investment schemes and investment management agreements.

Fully paid ordinary shares

36,464,794

Details of present registered holders

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Persons entitled to be a registered holder

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

National Nominees Ltd

National Nominees Ltd

1,438,517

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Citigroup Nominees

Citigroup Nominees

4,579,834

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

State Street Australia Limited

State Street Australia Limited

2,295,812

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

20,381,871

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley

6,910,622

FPO

L1 Capital Pty Ltd

JP Morgan

JP Morgan

858,138

FPO

36,464,794

Class and number of securities

Disclaimer

Chorus Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 19:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
